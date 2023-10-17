Introducing Schoolfundr+: Pioneering the Next Generation of Free Fundraising for School Communities Nationwide

Schoolfundr+ offers greater visibility, analytics, and management of fundraising campaigns
SAINT PAUL, Minn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schoolfundr, the leading provider of free fundraising tools for coaches, teachers, and parents, officially announced the launch of Schoolfundr+, a no-cost school and district level extension of Schoolfundr's free core fundraising platform. Schoolfundr+ is specifically designed to grant organization leaders insights into the fundraising activities of all their coaches and groups and ensure organization-wide adoption of Schoolfundr's free fundraising platform. In addition to offering greater visibility, analytics, and management of each fundraising campaign, Schoolfundr+ customers get dedicated white-glove service and individualized onboarding and training sessions for all coaches and fundraising leaders. Both Schoolfundr and Schoolfundr+ are offered at no cost to organizations.
After launching multiple fundraisers across his athletic department this fall, Sherwood High School Athletic Director Jason Woodward said "Schoolfundr seems almost too good to be true. The platform is easy to use, feature-rich, and built specifically for schools just like us, all while being completely free. I am excited for the launch of Schoolfundr+, as it will allow me to see across my 49 teams and help them manage their fundraisers and share best practices."
Schoolfundr+ builds upon Schoolfundr's campaign-based fundraising tools which feature customized student pages, 1-click social media sharing and graphic creation, and the ability to seamlessly collect performance-based donations for activity and a-thon fundraisers.
"Most schools use fundraising software providers that charge up to 20% or more of funds raised. That just does not sit right with our team. We are on a mission to let students keep the funds they raise so they can reach their full potential" said Dennis Levene, Founder and CEO of Schoolfundr. "Our platform has best-in-class functionality that is purpose-built for school communities, and enables groups to keep the funds that they raise. Now with the release of Schoolfundr+, Athletic Directors have complete visibility into the fundraising efforts across their schools or districts."
Schoolfundr has grown to over 50 employees and has supported thousands of fundraisers and students at schools across the United States. With simple and transparent fundraising tools, Schoolfundr enables groups to raise more funds with less work than ever before.
"We are excited to be a launch customer of Schoolfundr+" said Pierre Urban, the Director of Athletic Programming for YES Prep. "Free fundraising tools will be a game changer for our 15 campuses and over 15,000 students. Schoolfundr+ will give us the tools and visibility we need to manage all of our athletic departments fundraising efforts."
Schoolfundr is a leading online fundraising platform based in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Schoolfundr is a free, simple way to raise money built specifically for coaches, teachers, and parents so they can spend their time on students, not on fundraising.
If you are a school leader looking to learn more about Schoolfundr or Schoolfundr+, please visit the company's website (http://www.schoolfundr.org) or email [email protected]. To see the power of the Schoolfundr platform, schedule a demo here.
For press inquiries about Schoolfundr or to request interviews with Schoolfundr's management team please email [email protected].
Connor Thinnes, Schoolfundr, 216-296-8272, [email protected], www.schoolfundr.org
