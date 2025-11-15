Introducing SENO - FDA-Compliant Nicotine Films to Redefine $4B Market

SENO offers a no-smoke, no-tobacco, no-heat application, with a film that melts on your tongue in seconds, delivering fast-acting nicotine

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing SENO, a trailblazing startup redefining the $4B+ U.S. nicotine pouch market (projected to hit $49.5B by 2033, 32.56% CAGR). SENO's FDA-compliant nicotine film (think breath strips but for nicotine) are set for retail launch in Q4 2025.

Like ZYN or Velo, SENO offers similar no-smoke, no-tobacco, no-heat application, but goes beyond both products with a film that melts on your tongue in seconds, delivering fast-acting nicotine in flavors like Mint, Peach and a unique Cheese flavor!

As the only nicotine film with first-round FDA Premarket Tobacco Application (PMTA) approvals (PM0010199, PM0010173, PM0010176) SENO sets a new standard for discreet, flavorful and easy nicotine use.

Why SENO Stands Out:

Regulatory Pioneer: SENO, the only nicotine strip with first-round PMTA registrations (September 5, 2025), submitted all required documentation and technical files per FDA regulations, ensuring compliance in development, production, and future sales. Nine flavors (e.g., watermelon, mango, strawberry and more) are pending approval by November 2025.

Innovative Alternative: No smoke, no tobacco, no heat—films dissolve in seconds for rapid nicotine delivery.

Discreet & Travel-Ready: Odor-free, sleek packs fit anywhere—planes, bars, camping, back pockets.

Flavorful & Unique: 12 juicy flavors, including Mint and Peach, with more coming.

With ZYN dominating ~70% of the pouch market, SENO's films, backed by full FDA compliance and first-round PMTA success, offer a tobacco-free alternative for harm reduction. Full FDA approval is a time-intensive process, but SENO's proactive pursuit positions it as an innovative pioneer within this category, which they are poised to be the leader with this early-access phase.

We can offer interviews with the SENO team, samples for testing and a media kit with visuals.

Ready. Set. Go. Nicotine on the go by SENO.

Media Contact

Alex Skillman, SENO, 1 4153426425, [email protected]

SOURCE SENO