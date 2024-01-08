Introducing Sequence: LemonadeLXP's Innovative New Game-Based Learning Module

"We're excited to introduce Sequence to our suite of game-based learning modules. This game will simplify complex learning processes, enabling practitioners, and offering better outcomes for learners." Post this

Sequence is a dynamic and interactive game-based learning step that transforms complex concepts into digestible stages, guiding learners through a structured journey towards mastery. This innovative step may be tailored to accommodate diverse learning styles and levels of proficiency, ensuring a personalized and engaging learning experience.

Breaking down the Sequence module from start to finish:

Step-by-Step Guidance: Sequence steps provide clear and structured pathways, breaking down complex subjects or tasks into easily digestible steps, facilitating comprehensive understanding.

Call in the Reinforcements: Sequence steps may be utilized to enhance existing procedural curriculum, and provide a fun learning environment as a standalone step.

Sequence marks a significant stride in supporting microlearning methodology, catering to the diverse needs of learners and educators by offering a structured and engaging approach to mastering various subjects or skills. To demonstrate the power of Sequence, LemonadeLXP has released a step-by-step walkthrough, available here, showcasing how organizations can leverage this new game type.

About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is a digital growth platform that helps FIs and fintechs quickly create effective training and support tools to grow their digital banking business and maximize the ROI on their technology investments. To drive digital growth, LemonadeLXP has both internal and customer-facing tools: a learning experience platform that turns staff into digital experts, and a digital enablement platform (Digital Academy) that supports staff and customers in the flow of work. To learn more, visit www.lemonadelxp.com or contact us at [email protected].

