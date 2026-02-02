Introducing Shortbarrel Four Grain Bourbon: A Wheated Kentucky Whiskey By Way Of The Great State Of Georgia

We select from only the best of the best when blending our whiskies, while also making them affordable enough for everyone to have an exceptionally high-quality, go-to everyday bourbon. Post this

For the brand's signature expression, Dugan leaned heavily into the Wilderness Trail Whiskey, with its high wheat mashbill, which lends a softer, smoother base spirit versus a corn bourbon. The wheat is matched with the rye-heavy whiskey from Green River, providing the spirit both spice and structure. Intentionally blended as an everyday sipper and bottled at 92 proof, Dugan achieved an approachable, non-chill filtered four grain bourbon that highlights the best of both styles – wheated and high-rye – while delivering sweetness, gentle spice, creamy texture, and subtle malt depth.

True to its Georgia roots, the secondary aging for Shortbarrel Four Grain Bourbon takes advantage of the higher humidity and temperatures in the Peach State, which accelerates the process and creates additional layers of flavor. While the initial aging occurs in traditional Kentucky rickhouses in a combination of Char #3 and Char #4 barrels, the final aging takes place in the company's Atlanta warehouse, which is palletized and racked four-to-five rows high with no temperature control. That additional maturation provides Dugan with a hands-on opportunity to carefully monitor each barrel to find the right whiskey for the final blending.

"Our deep relationships, resources and the state of the American whiskey industry have given us access to some of the most impressive barrels on the open market," said Shortbarrel Co-Founder and Master Blender Clinton Dugan. "This allows us to select from only the best of the best when blending our whiskies, while also making them affordable enough for everyone to have an exceptionally high-quality, go-to everyday bourbon."

Shortbarrel Four Grain Bourbon delivers a nose of caramel, vanilla and honeyed grains followed by warm baking spice, toasted oak, and a touch of malt. The palate is full and rounded with corn sweetness and creamy wheat balanced by the rye's gentle spice and barley's soft chocolate note. The whiskey then reveals itself with hints of brown sugar and citrus peel. The finish is smooth and has lingering notes of caramelized oak, vanilla bean and a final whisper of pepper and toasted grain.

Like many professional success stories, Shortbarrel was formed through friendship. The three founders – Adam Dorfman, Clinton Dugan, and Patrick Lemmond – took their love of whiskey and turned it into a true passion project. While on a barrel pick in 2020, a chance encounter at a bar in Louisville led the trio to purchase their first barrels themselves, thus creating the Shortbarrel brand. The company name is derived from a common whiskey term "shortbarrel," which refers to a barrel that has lost 50% of its content to the angel's share leaving behind a whiskey incredibly deep in flavor – something that Adam, Clinton and Patrick strive for in every bottle of their whiskey.

Atlanta-based Shortbarrel is one of the fastest-growing independently owned craft spirits brands in the Southeast, founded in 2020 when friends Adam Dorfman, Clinton Dugan and Patrick Lemmond turned their love of whiskey into much more than a passion project. The company consists of two core businesses: Shortbarrel is an award-winning, nationally available American Whiskey brand; and Old Fourth Distillery, which was acquired in 2023, is a legendary, hyper-local brand featuring white spirits and specialty whiskeys with a true hometown flare. The company is built on a simple belief: the future of American Whiskey belongs to brands that blend authenticity, transparency and relentless innovation with real, measurable performance.

