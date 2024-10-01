Introducing SignalHero: Unlock the Power of Customer Signals for Revenue Growth

"SignalHero is enhancing our renewal and expansion processes... It feels like we're working smarter and focusing on the signals that matter," said Paige Newcombe, Chief Transformation Officer, Netchex. "I am the biggest fan of SignalHero!" Post this

Customer Signals Needed from Data That Businesses Don't Have:

SignalHero specializes in identifying key customer signals hidden in data not yet accessible to many businesses. These insights reveal customer needs and preferences, empowering companies to make informed, competitive decisions in today's rapidly evolving market.

Turn Intent into Action to Drive Revenue Growth:

Understanding intent is crucial, but acting on it drives results. SignalHero bridges the gap between customer intent and meaningful action, enabling businesses to implement strategies that convert potential into profit, helping companies capture opportunities faster and more efficiently.

Deliver Buyer Signals vs. User Signals:

SignalHero enables businesses to differentiate between buyer signals that indicate real purchasing potential versus general user signals that can lead to distractions. With advanced analytics, companies can focus on the most critical data points to optimize sales and marketing efforts.

Enhance Existing Technology Investments:

SignalHero solutions integrate seamlessly with existing CRM and Customer Success platforms, providing businesses with a comprehensive view of buyer intent. This enhances the value of current technology investments, unlocking new revenue opportunities without adding complexity.

"SignalHero is enhancing our renewal and expansion processes, and we have uncovered some real risk and opportunity with our customers. It feels like we're working smarter and focusing on the signals that matter," said Paige Newcombe, Chief Transformation Officer, Netchex. "I am the biggest fan of SignalHero!"

"B2B customer-facing teams have a buyer data problem. They over-index on user actions and their own gut feelings. The customer signals they are missing are from their buyers," said Adam Ince, CEO and Founder of SignalHero. "With SignalHero, businesses can cut through the data noise and find the signals they need to keep and grow their customers."

For more information, visit www.signalhero.io

Media Contact

Matthew Langie, SignalHero, 1 3852124878, [email protected], www.signalhero.io

SOURCE SignalHero