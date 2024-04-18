Introducing Skyfarm™ by Abstrax Hops - Revolutionary Beer and Beverage Flavoring with Natural, Fruit-Forward Profiles

"The precision with which Skyfarm™ captures the essence of fruit flavors is a testament to the innovative spirit of Abstrax Hops. This line is a significant leap forward for the beverage industry, offering an unmatched, true-to-fruit experience." - Craig Thomas, Master Cicerone Post this

Skyfarm™ stands out for its commitment to natural, true-to-fruit flavors, addressing the industry's challenge of achieving consistency without synthetic notes or added sugars. With flavors including pineapple, mango, peach, guava, strawberry, and watermelon, the Skyfarm™ collection was developed with both innovation and practical application in mind.

Key Features of the Abstrax Hops Skyfarm™ Series:

Advanced Emulsion Technology: Utilizes natural clear emulsion technology, enhancing the scent impact upon opening and extending the shelf life of the finished product through flavor encapsulation.

TTB Approved: All flavors designed and approved for use in beer and alcohol.

Precision Dosing: Ensures consistency with products designed for accurate measurement and addition to beverages.

Easy Benchtop Blending: Offers immediate feedback on flavor impact, with recommended starting dosing rates for easy experimentation.

Room Temperature Storage: Simplifies inventory management, maintaining optimal quality without the need for refrigeration.

Late Process Addition: Designed for adding as late as possible in the brewing or beverage-making process to optimize flavor integration and maintain the integrity of the beverage.

Effortless Homogenization: Despite quick dispersion, Skyfarm™ emphasizes the importance of ensuring thorough blending for uniform flavor.

Thomas, a revered Master Cicerone®, has praised Skyfarm™ for its groundbreaking approach to natural flavoring, stating, "The precision with which Skyfarm™ captures the essence of fruit flavors is a testament to the innovative spirit of Abstrax Hops. This line is a significant leap forward for the beverage industry, offering an unmatched, true-to-fruit experience."

Max Koby, CEO of Abstrax, reflected on the impact of Skyfarm™, saying, "We're not just creating flavors; we're setting new standards for what the industry can expect from natural, botanically derived flavorings. Our new line highlights our commitment to excellence and the transformative potential of Skyfarm™ to deliver the next generation of experiential flavors."

Abstrax Hops' new line addresses the industry's challenge of delivering consistent, experiential, all natural flavors without the artificiality or inconsistency of other natural sources. With Skyfarm™, Abstrax Hops introduces a sustainable, flavorful, and authentic solution that is poised to redefine expectations for beverage flavoring.

Discover the full potential of Skyfarm™ and how it's changing the game in beverage flavoring by visiting http://www.abstraxhops.com/collections/skyfarm.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com, AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com.

Media Contact

La Voz Marketing, Abstrax Hops, 1 2139258177, [email protected], www.AbstraxHops.com

SOURCE Abstrax Hops