Introducing Slake: A Revolutionary Food Delivery App that Accepts Crypto Payments and Expands Delivery Options

"Because we have partnered with the drivers of multiple food delivery companies, such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, Slake offers more food choices, delivery options, and competitive pricing," explained Nelson Cruz, CEO of Slake.

The global food delivery industry is projected to reach a staggering $223.7 billion by 2027, according to Statista. Slake aims to tap into this growing market by addressing the needs and preferences of busy individuals and families who value convenience. With the future Slake ecosystem of apps, users will have access to a comprehensive range of services, including food delivery, loyalty rewards, reservations, and more. Currently running on the Ethereum blockchain, Slake plans to implement its own blockchain technology in the future to further streamline transactions, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency—and push the overall adoption of Web3 and cryptocurrency, the future of finance.

The app is available now for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Slake

Slake is a revolutionary U.S. food delivery app. The first of its kind, the Slake app aims to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and food service tech, accepting cryptocurrency (in addition to credit cards) as a form of payment, as well as offering it as part of rewards in the future. Through key partnerships, the app will also have competitively priced items, offer multiple delivery options, and utilize existing distribution channels to massively scale. The $SLAKE token is the native cryptocurrency of Slake. For more information, visit slake.it.

