Introducing SPN1 - The Ultimate Tremor-Assistive Spoon Launching Soon

SPN1 emerged from a real-world need. Ellen, a person living with Parkinson's disease (who struggled with food spills during meals), approached Pletho's founder in late 2022. Frustrated by existing options that failed to address her specific requirements, Ellen sought a simple, spill-resistant spoon that she could use confidently in public. The collaborative process of prototyping and design with her and other people with various conditions like hers led us to create SPN1, a sleek and dignified solution that works better than anything else out there.

Key Features of SPN1:

Anti-Spill Technology: SPN1's patent pending "containment" technology prevents accidental spills, allowing users to enjoy meals without worry.

Ergonomic Grip: The spoon's comfortable grip accommodates various hand sizes and minimizes strain.

Discreet Aesthetics: SPN1 blends seamlessly into any dining setting, ensuring users feel at ease.

Durable Materials: Crafted from high-quality materials, SPN1 withstands daily use and cleaning.

Easy to Clean: SPN1 is water resistant for easy hand washing.

Pletho is excited to announce our upcoming Kickstarter campaign this fall, which will offer people interested in SPN1 the ability to buy one of the first spoons ever released to the public. Stay tuned for more updates by visiting our website and following us on social media.

