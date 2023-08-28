Introducing Standalone Takeoff Software by PlanHub: Simplifying preconstruction for everyone

"At PlanHub, our goal is to simplify preconstruction for everyone", Ro Bhatia, CEO of PlanHub. Tweet this

Takeoff Core relieves bottlenecks in the pre-construction workflow with automation that makes measuring and estimating faster and more accurate than traditional methods. It features a simple, user-friendly interface and intuitive measuring tools, so getting started is hassle-free.

"We wanted to create an easy-to-use tool that helps subcontractors jumpstart their takeoff in minutes," says Darius Shafie, Product Manager at PlanHub. "Takeoff Core does not require extensive onboarding or additional user training, so subcontractors can create takeoffs in as little as 15 minutes."

Accuracy is everything when it comes to takeoffs—manual takeoffs are more error-prone, and incorrect measurements can lead to insufficient (or excess) materials, costing difficulties, and lost project revenue. With Takeoff Core, subcontractors can modernize their takeoff process with a digital solution that helps mitigate risks by providing better takeoff accuracy than traditional pen and paper or outdated desktop solutions.

Takeoff Core offers subcontractors a centralized hub to manage their takeoffs in a single place simply by uploading projects and their associated files. Team members can see takeoff statuses and collaborate in real time, regardless of where they are located. And because Takeoff Core is cloud-based, there is no software to upgrade or make manual updates to—it easily scales as a business achieves growth.

"At PlanHub, our goal is to simplify preconstruction for everyone. Following overwhelming positive feedback from our subcontractor network using the new Takeoff Core, we are excited to make it available to all construction professionals, whether they have a contractor account with us or not. With Takeoff Core, we're giving contractors of all sizes powerful user-friendly tools to save time and work more efficiently," shares Ro Bhatia, CEO of PlanHub

Subcontractors who are not existing PlanHub users can now sign up to get Takeoff Core and begin taking advantage of its powerful features. For more information about this exciting new release, please visit [INSERT LINK].

