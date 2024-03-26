Introducing StarrData Team as a Service, Providing Fractional Salesforce Teams on an On-Demand Basis

Maximize Your Salesforce ROI, Say Goodbye to Staffing Salesforce Roles Inhouse

Recruiting and retaining inhouse Salesforce talent is a big challenge for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), but outsourcing Salesforce administration means dealing with consultants that don't understand the business of their clients well enough to provide proactive, holistic and comprehensive Salesforce support.

StarrData Team as a Service (STaaS™) was developed by StarrData to help SMBs avoid these problems, maximize your Salesforce return on investment (ROI), boost sales, and make agile, data-driven decisions.

STaaS provides you with access to a team of Salesforce experts who will develop a comprehensive understanding of your business, your goals, and what you want to achieve with Salesforce before presenting you with a customized plan to be implemented as part of STaaS. Regular meetings ensure progress, maintain momentum, and cover additional recommendations—proactively—so you don't have to create a support ticket to get something done, though responsive support is always available.

As your business evolves, simply administering Salesforce is not enough to keep up with changing business needs. Instead, Salesforce needs to evolve with your business over time, which STaaS helps ensure.

Inhouse Sales Talent Problems & Two Main Fallacies

Employing an inhouse Salesforce team can easily cost $200,000 to $500,000 or more per year in salary plus benefits. US Salesforce administrators earn an average salary of $133,000, while Salesforce architects average $191,000, and Salesforce consultants average $175,000. Recruiting and managing a Salesforce team is costly, and it's common for Salesforce talent to leave for higher-paying positions.

To make matters worse, there are two common fallacies about the value of inhouse Salesforce administration:

Fallacy #1: it's quicker to work with an in-house employee

Inhouse employees typically are limited to 1-2 Salesforce skills, while at least five different skill sets are needed to effectively maintain and administer Salesforce, let alone optimizing, enhancing and integrating it with line-of-business software (accounting, project management, etc.) and other Salesforce apps.

Additionally, there is often a skills mismatch. If Salesforce development is needed but is implemented by an admin, it's usually ineffective. If Salesforce administration is needed but is performed by a developer, you're overpaying.

Lastly, inhouse Salesforce admins typically have only worked for one or two different companies, while StarrData has worked with over 800. As a result, inhouse Salesforce admins often run into issues they've never encountered before, so troubleshooting can be time-consuming and ineffective, especially with they're out on PTO or take another job.

Fallacy #2: an internal resource will understand my business better

A partner with experience working with other businesses like yours and a proven process will rapidly understand your business, goals and culture, and create a Salesforce plan that aligns with them – to which any StarrData client will attest.

STaaS: StarrData Team as a Service

Salesforce is a complex and expansive platform. No single person has all the skills to get the most out of it, which is why STaaS from StarrData covers five key skills needed to maximize your Salesforce ROI:

Salesforce Developer: develops code in the Salesforce programming languages (APEX and Visualforce) to customize its look and feel, and create new functionality

Solution Architect: designs tailored solutions to address specific business goals, and challenges and ensures optimal system performance and scalability

Salesforce Consultant: collaborates with you to customize and implement solutions tailored to your requirements and enhances the user experience to streamline operations and boost productivity to support business growth

Engagement Coordinator: oversees the planning, execution and delivery of services while ensuring alignment with business objectives, timely completion, and effective resource utilization

Salesforce Administrator: provides technical support to resolve routine Salesforce issues, such as creating reports and dashboards, creating or changing automation, and managing users and licenses; as your daily contact, they can escalate to your dedicated Salesforce engineer when more challenging issues arise

Relying upon a proactive, experienced and broadly skilled team of experts who guarantee satisfaction typically costs a fraction of inhouse resources and has greater impact.

StarrData experts have implemented Salesforce for over 800 companies spanning dozens of industries, with special expertise in financial services, high-tech, manufacturing, professional services, energy, and non-profits. StarrData understands Salesforce best practices and conducts detailed discovery and design meetings with you to better understand the unique elements that set your business apart.

Get started by requesting a STaaS consultation to see if StarrData's proactive, holistic and comprehensive approach to Salesforce administration and managed services is right for you.

About StarrData

StarrData is a certified Salesforce Partner that maximizes Salesforce ROI for small and mid-sized businesses. StarrData has worked with over 800 SMBs since 2009, has a perfect 5-star rating on the Salesforce AppExchange, and offers a satisfaction guarantee. More: www.starrdata.com

