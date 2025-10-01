Introducing String Ring: A Modern Take on String Art and Mindfulness

"String Ring isn't just about making handmade memories of loved ones," said Patrick Bennett, co-founder of Heartistry LLC. "We believe this is a new art form for the modern world. One that invites people to discover the artist in themselves." Post this

"String Ring isn't just about making handmade memories of loved ones," said Patrick Bennett, co-founder of Heartistry LLC. "It's for anyone to easily enter a flow state where you lose track of time, relax, and end up with something beautiful to show for it. We believe this is a new art form for the modern world. One that invites people to discover the artist in themselves."

With a patent on both the circular loom and its intuitive software, String Ring brings together innovation and mindfulness in a way that is accessible to everyone. It is more than a craft project — it is a low-screen-time, meditative journey into creativity.

String Ring is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter!

About Heartistry LLC

Heartistry LLC is a creative design company founded by a team of a dozen thinkers and tinkerers who believe art should be both innovative and therapeutic. The company's first product, String Ring, is a patent-pending system that introduces a new art form designed to relax, inspire, and unwind the inner artist in anyone.

Media Contact

Emily Shelton, String Ring, 1 7045606664, [email protected], pr.go2.fund/stringring

SOURCE String Ring