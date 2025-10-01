Introducing String Ring: A Modern Take on String Art and Mindfulness

Heartistry LLC has launched String Ring, a patented creative experience that introduces a brand-new art form designed to relax and inspire. Using a circular loom and companion app, users can transform thread into stunning string-by-number artwork in just 5–6 hours. Customizable and calming, String Ring combines state-of-the-art design with mindful relaxation, offering a low-screen-time way for anyone to unlock their creativity and discover the artist within. Now available for pre-order on Kickstarter: pr.go2.fund/stringring.
ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heartistry LLC is proud to introduce String Ring, a patented creative experience that combines state-of-the-art design with mindful relaxation. Unlike anything before it, String Ring is a new art form that transforms thread into string-by-number mesmerizing works of art; engineered to calm your mind while unlocking anyone's creativity.
At its heart, String Ring is simple: snap the ring together, select a design in the companion app, and follow the guided step-by-step instructions. Within 5-6 soothing hours, you'll create a piece of art that is both visually stunning and deeply personal. Every design can be customized, so no two creations are alike.
"String Ring isn't just about making handmade memories of loved ones," said Patrick Bennett, co-founder of Heartistry LLC. "It's for anyone to easily enter a flow state where you lose track of time, relax, and end up with something beautiful to show for it. We believe this is a new art form for the modern world. One that invites people to discover the artist in themselves."
With a patent on both the circular loom and its intuitive software, String Ring brings together innovation and mindfulness in a way that is accessible to everyone. It is more than a craft project — it is a low-screen-time, meditative journey into creativity.
String Ring is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter!
About Heartistry LLC
Heartistry LLC is a creative design company founded by a team of a dozen thinkers and tinkerers who believe art should be both innovative and therapeutic. The company's first product, String Ring, is a patent-pending system that introduces a new art form designed to relax, inspire, and unwind the inner artist in anyone.
Emily Shelton, String Ring, 1 7045606664, [email protected], pr.go2.fund/stringring
