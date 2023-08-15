Introducing SuperGIG™: Revolutionizing Remote Operations Connectivity

"SuperGIG™ delivers comprehensive connectivity while simplifying security, service and support like never before," said Bryan Hill, CEO at IP Access. "The beauty of SuperGIG™ is the hands-off network management. The system is self-aware of all connections and constantly blends them in real time." Tweet this

SuperGIG™ offers a revolutionary approach to overcoming these challenges. It combines terrestrial and space-based network coverage, providing unmatched performance and reliability. This breakthrough solution grants access to a consortium of networks, including Verizon, AT&T, FirstNet, T-Mobile, and LEO and GEO satellite networks, ensuring constant connectivity even in the most challenging landscapes.

Key Benefits of SuperGIG™:

Seamless network transition: SuperGIG™ intelligently transitions between networks, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity at speeds up to 500Mb.

Flexible service plan: Businesses are billed only for the data they use, with a smart service plan that adapts to their needs, eliminating costs for unused data.

Enhanced cybersecurity: SuperGIG™ provides top-tier managed security with a single static public IP address across all networks, safeguarding data transmissions.

24/7 support: IP Access offers all-weather, round-the-clock support reachable through a single contact number, ensuring businesses are always connected.

SuperGIG™ is tailored to meet the connectivity needs of public safety and enterprise-critical mobile operations. It leverages best-of-breed technologies, including:

Flat Panel Ku-Band Satellite Antenna

Blended LTE Router

LTE External Antenna

SuperGIG™ Service Plan – 250 GB

"SuperGIG™ delivers the most comprehensive connectivity while simplifying security, service and support like never before," said Bryan Hill, CEO at IP Access. "The beauty of SuperGIG™ is the hands-off network management. The system is self-aware of all potential connections and constantly blends them in real time."

For more information about SuperGIG™ and how it can transform your remote operations, contact IP Access International at (949) 655-1000.

About IP Access International

IP Access International is a leading provider of communication solutions for first responders and businesses operating in remote and challenging environments. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, IP Access delivers cutting-edge connectivity solutions that enable seamless operations and unparalleled performance.

Rachel Quarles, IP Access International, 1 (949) 655-1043

