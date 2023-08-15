Introducing SuperGIG™: Revolutionizing Remote Operations Connectivity

IP Access Unveils SuperGIG™: A Game-Changing Managed Connectivity Solution for Remote Operations
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IP Access, a leading innovator in communication solutions, announces the launch of SuperGIG™, the ultimate managed connectivity solution designed to address the critical connectivity needs of public safety and enterprise mobile operations.
For industries like first responders and oil and gas enterprises, reliable connectivity is not a luxury but a mission-critical requirement. However, network lag, dead zones, and infrastructure failures can jeopardize operations and lives in remote areas.
SuperGIG™ offers a revolutionary approach to overcoming these challenges. It combines terrestrial and space-based network coverage, providing unmatched performance and reliability. This breakthrough solution grants access to a consortium of networks, including Verizon, AT&T, FirstNet, T-Mobile, and LEO and GEO satellite networks, ensuring constant connectivity even in the most challenging landscapes.
Key Benefits of SuperGIG™:
- Seamless network transition: SuperGIG™ intelligently transitions between networks, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity at speeds up to 500Mb.
- Flexible service plan: Businesses are billed only for the data they use, with a smart service plan that adapts to their needs, eliminating costs for unused data.
- Enhanced cybersecurity: SuperGIG™ provides top-tier managed security with a single static public IP address across all networks, safeguarding data transmissions.
- 24/7 support: IP Access offers all-weather, round-the-clock support reachable through a single contact number, ensuring businesses are always connected.
SuperGIG™ is tailored to meet the connectivity needs of public safety and enterprise-critical mobile operations. It leverages best-of-breed technologies, including:
- Flat Panel Ku-Band Satellite Antenna
- Blended LTE Router
- LTE External Antenna
- SuperGIG™ Service Plan – 250 GB
"SuperGIG™ delivers the most comprehensive connectivity while simplifying security, service and support like never before," said Bryan Hill, CEO at IP Access. "The beauty of SuperGIG™ is the hands-off network management. The system is self-aware of all potential connections and constantly blends them in real time."
For more information about SuperGIG™ and how it can transform your remote operations, contact IP Access International at (949) 655-1000.
About IP Access International
IP Access International is a leading provider of communication solutions for first responders and businesses operating in remote and challenging environments. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, IP Access delivers cutting-edge connectivity solutions that enable seamless operations and unparalleled performance.
###
Media Contact
Rachel Quarles, IP Access International, 1 (949) 655-1043, [email protected], https://www.ipinternational.net/
SOURCE IP Access International
Share this article