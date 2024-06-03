Introducing Superior Components and Manufacturing Services LLC®: Carrying on a Legacy of Excellence in Die and Mold Components

Superior Components and Manufacturing Services LLC® proudly steps forward to continue the rich legacy established by Superior Die Set Corporation®. With a robust commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Superior Components is positioned to continue providing standard guiding elements for Die and mold making industries.

OAK CREEK, Wis., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Superior Components and Manufacturing Services LLC® proudly steps forward to continue the rich legacy established by Superior Die Set Corporation®. With a robust commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Superior Components is positioned to continue providing standard guiding elements for Die and mold making industries.

For over a century, the Superior Die Set Corporation stood as a pillar of reliability, supplying components to the tool and die industry. Now, Superior Components pledges to uphold and extend this legacy, ensuring that the industry continues to receive the unparalleled quality and precision it relies on, with thousands of components in stock, in Wisconsin, with more being produced every day.

As part of its commitment to comprehensive services, Superior Components will not only supply industry-standard components but also offer a suite of manufacturing services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its customers. These services include custom guiding elements, precision machining, and innovative tool holding engineering and manufacturing, with a particular focus on serving the Forging industry.

Operated by the fourth generation of the Janiszewski family, Superior Components brings a unique blend of tradition and modernity to its operations. With deep-rooted familial values and a forward-thinking approach, the company is well-positioned to drive innovation and excellence in the industry for generations to come.

"We are thrilled to introduce Superior Components and Manufacturing Services LLC to the toolmaking and manufacturing industries," said Steve Janiszewski, Co-owner at Superior Components. "Building on the legacy of the Superior Die Set Corporation, we are committed to delivering exceptional quality, reliability, and superior customer service. "This continuity of our supply chain and relationships with our core customers - the toolmakers, the stampers, the manufacturers – will allow us to continue providing the industry with another choice. Our passion for serving the toolmaking, forging, and manufacturing community is what is going to drive our company"

Superior Components will continue to be accessible through the same channels as its predecessor, including its website, phone number, and email addresses.

About Superior Components and Manufacturing Services LLC®:

Superior Components and Manufacturing Services LLC ® is a newly formed company dedicated to providing high-quality die and mold components, along with comprehensive manufacturing services, to the tool and die industry. Operated by the fourth generation of the Janiszewski family, Superior Components combines tradition with innovation to deliver exceptional solutions to its customers.

