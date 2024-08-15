Introducing TankWashDirectory.com: The Most Comprehensive Listing of Tank Cleaning Services for the Bulk Liquid Transportation Industry

Agility ERP today announced the release of TankWashDirectory.com. TWD is the most complete and accurate listing of tank cleaning service providers for the bulk liquid transportation service industry (tanker, IBC, ISO and rail).
MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agility ERP, a leading provider of web based solutions for the bulk liquid transportation industry, today announced the launch of TankWashDirectory.com. The purpose of Tank Wash Directory is to connect transporters of chemical and food grade bulk liquids with providers of tank cleaning services in a way that saves time and money for both.
Tank Wash Directory (TWD) provides relevant information about each tank wash facility which can be searched and filtered based on location, services needed and type of asset / container to be serviced. Drivers and dispatchers can create free accounts to manage their private lists of preferred service providers, as well as those to avoid. The cross-platform nature of TWD makes it easy and convenient for drivers to use on their mobile devices while on the go.
The information in TWD is continuously updated and curated. In addition to data harvested and validated by our staff, TWD allows authenticated service providers to directly manage information about their facility. Operators can take advantage of our premium placement with search engines like Google and Bing to bring more customers to your facility and services. For more information, please check out the TWD Operator Tutorial.
Tank Wash Directory is offering free accounts to tank wash consumers or providers who sign up in 2024. This free access is perpetual as long as the account remains active (based on logins). Optional premium features including on-line booking, promotions, invoicing and auto generation of DOT documents will be offered to tank wash providers in the future on a subscription or usage basis.
Agility ERP provides adaptive business solutions that allow organizations to innovate and modernize business workflows without disrupting legacy systems or processes. Agility ERP solutions are used for complex supply chain orchestration, bulk transportation and agile manufacturing.
