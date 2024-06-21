Introducing Tapestry by Hilton's Newest Addition to the Grand Strand: The Ellie Beach Resort

The Ellie Beach Resort, located on Myrtle Beach's Springmaid Beach, has reopened following extensive renovations. Managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality and owned by Singerman Real Estate, the resort now features 238 rooms and suites with ocean views, family-friendly activities, and diverse dining options. The resort celebrates its rich history, originally established in 1948 by Colonel Elliott White Springs as a retreat for textile mill workers. Key amenities include a new 5,000 square foot resort pool, three 35-foot water slides, and coastal-inspired dining at Ocean Blue Restaurant and Southern Tide. The resort also offers wellness activities and special events at the iconic Springmaid Pier. The Ellie Beach Resort is ideal for social events, meetings, and weddings, featuring three oceanfront ballrooms and expansive function spaces. Conveniently located near major cities like Atlanta and Charlotte, it also welcomes locals with 3-, 5-, and 7- day memberships and tailored events. For more information and bookings, visit the resort's website.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ellie Beach Resort, a Tapestry by Hilton has opened its doors on Springmaid Beach following a multimillion dollar transformation. Owned by Singerman Real Estate and managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality, The Ellie Beach Resort will feature 238 beautiful suites and rooms, each with stunning ocean views, and offer an array of family-friendly activities, amenities and dining experiences.

With its oceanfront location, The Ellie Beach Resort allows guests to indulge in the quintessential beach experience. The iconic Springmaid Pier is one of the longest piers on the eastern seaboard and the resort provides endless opportunities for sun-soaked fun. From aquatic activities to locally inspired dining, The Ellie Beach Resort embraces a nearly century-long tradition of excellence and invites visitors to create unforgettable memories with loved ones.

The resort pays homage to its storied past, intertwining unique military heritage with textile innovation. The first accommodations on the site were built in 1948 under the leadership of Colonel Elliott White Springs, the namesake of The Ellie Beach Resort, who established the site as a retreat for textile mill workers. Today, The Ellie Beach Resort stands as a testament to this legacy, offering guests a glimpse into the vibrant history of the region while providing unparalleled hospitality.

Every room at The Ellie Beach Resort boasts a spectacular ocean view. From spacious guest rooms to family-friendly bunk beds, each space is meticulously crafted to ensure comfort and relaxation. Dive into the new pools and expansive aquatic area, including a brand new 5,000 square foot resort pool or take a ride down our three 35-foot water slides. Indulge in the coastal-inspired fare at Ocean Blue Restaurant and Southern Tide or grab a quick bite at our Market. With a plethora of wellness activities and special events at Springmaid Pier, The Ellie Beach Resort offers an unforgettable experience for all.

For those seeking a venue for social events, meetings, or weddings, The Ellie Beach Resort offers an exceptional setting overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Featuring three oceanfront ballrooms, expansive function spaces, and dedicated event services, The Ellie Beach Resort is perfectly positioned to host meetings and events. With its easily drivable location from major cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Richmond, The Ellie Beach Resort is a convenient destination for events.

Locals are also invited to experience The Ellie Beach Resort, which has three-, five-, and seven-day memberships and regular events tailored for Myrtle Beach residents and tourists alike. Enjoy the tranquility and fun that await at Myrtle Beach's newest resort, whether for a day or a week.

For more information about the resort and to book, visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/myrobup-the-ellie-beach-resort-myrtle-beach/.

About The Ellie Beach Resort, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The Ellie Beach Resort, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, situated on the scenic Springmaid Beach in Myrtle Beach, offers a captivating coastal retreat. With newly redesigned accommodations, world-class amenities and a rich history, the resort promises an unparalleled experience. The resort invites guests to create unforgettable memories with luxurious rooms, versatile event spaces, a family-friendly waterpark and lazy river, and pet-friendly accommodations against the backdrop of Myrtle Beach's stunning coastline. For more information, visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/myrdtdt-doubletree-resort-myrtle-beach-oceanfront/.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of over 115 original hotels that offers guests unique style and vibrant personality, encouraging them to connect to their destination and enjoy authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences. While each property has a unique story to share that comes to life through uplifting design and unique food & beverage, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience Tapestry Collection by Hilton by booking at tapestrycollectionbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tapestry Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tapestry, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and X (previously Twitter).

About Singerman Real Estate

Singerman Real Estate, LLC is a Chicago-based opportunistic real estate investment firm with over $4 billion of assets under management. SRE has deep experience executing complex transactions and unlocking embedded value through the ownership of properties, real estate loans and operating companies. SRE focuses on maximizing risk-adjusted returns through investments in both debt and equity across all major asset classes including industrial, life science, multifamily, hospitality, office, and retail in addition to other niche real estate asset classes.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality was formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, creating the most owner-focused, experiential company in the industry, and establishing a position as a best workplace. The organization's global portfolio spans more than 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe. It maintains offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.PyramidGlobal.com.

Media Contact

Casey Kupper, The Ellie Beach Resort, a Tapestry by Hilton, 1 2702103212, [email protected]

SOURCE The Ellie Beach Resort, a Tapestry by Hilton