Introducing TeachMusic.org: A Dynamic and Inspiring Platform To Address Teacher Shortage in the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the launch of a groundbreaking online resource for music enthusiasts and educators: TeachMusic.org. This innovative platform is poised to transform the landscape of music education by providing an accessible hub for students, parents, counselors, teachers, and anyone passionate about the world of music education.

The new website was developed by the TeachMusic Coalition, formed in 2022 to address the widely publicized teacher shortage in the United States. The Coalition helps find resources and solutions to the immediate, short-term, and longer-term challenges facing the music educator workforce, working to recruit, shepherd, and retain the next generation of music educators.

As a result, TeachMusic.org was created to help anyone in the career decision-making process have access to information and resources to support a student's successful journey to becoming a music educator. The website addresses and reaffirms the many questions that may be on the minds of those exploring a career in music education, such as, "Do I love music? Do I enjoy helping others and making a difference in my school and community? Do I see myself as a leader? Do I like learning about different styles of music and different cultures? Do I want to connect with other musicians and build a network? Do I want a career where I can inspire others and improve the world?"

The new website features a "choose your own adventure" interface and offers a range of valuable tools and resources to help students and their support networks determine a pathway toward teaching music.

For Students: Information includes the Three Steps to a Life-Changing Career, including preparation, application/audition process, and what to expect as a music education major.

For Parents: Information includes college preparation, cost of college, federal student aid, local aid, and additional resources, including loan forgiveness and tax credits.

For Guidance Counselors: Information on why music education is a valuable and sustainable career pathway for students and information on other careers in the music profession.

Ultimately, TeachMusic.org inspires and empowers teachers and students, fostering a community that celebrates the joy of music education. The TeachMusic Coalition aims to make music accessible, engaging and enjoyable to everyone and create a space where creativity and collaboration thrive.

TeachMusic.org is live and invites everyone to explore its offerings by visiting https://www.teachmusic.org.

About the TeachMusic Coalition

The TeachMusic Coalition comprises partners passionate about providing resources and solutions to the music education workforce's immediate, short-term, and long-term challenges. These partners have and will continue to work tirelessly to build the resources and support necessary to ensure the next generation of students can be taught by outstanding music educators.

Those organizations participating include the American Choral Directors Association, American String Teachers Association, College Band Directors National Association, El Sistema USA, Florida Music Education Association, Giles Communications, Montclair State University, Music Educator Consultants, Music for All, NAMM, NAMM Foundation, National Association for Music Education, NFHS, Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Youth Orchestra, Quadrant Research, Save The Music Foundation, TI:ME - Technology in Music Education and Yamaha Corporation of America.

