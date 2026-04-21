Introducing Tequila El Mexicano Añejo: A Masterfully Aged Tribute to Generations of Agave Craftsmanship

Our goal with our debut Añejo was to achieve a balanced toast explicitly from new barrels rather than used barrels, an aspect that proved essential to achieving the desired rich flavor profile. Post this

Master Tequilero León Bañuelos Sr., with his sons León Jr. and Willy, both third-generation tequila-makers, demonstrate a dedication to showcasing agave in its authentic form by conducting numerous blend and barrel experiments to create the Añejo. "I was searching to craft a tequila that could be enjoyed with enough time to appreciate the woody notes," said León, Sr. This is a perfect sipping tequila that is the ultimate complement to a nice meal with family and friends."

The family uses a careful two-stage "low and slow" cooking method in stainless steel autoclaves for up to 24 hours. Their unique seven-day open-air fermentation - one of the longest in modern tequila production – is enhanced by classical music, stimulating the natural yeast growth. While most distilleries employ copper stills, León Sr. designed stainless steel pot stills to double distill El Mexicano, preserving the agave's true flavor.

Influenced by the pioneering spirit of his father, Leon Sr. notes that today, Mexico produces many añejo tequilas, typically aged in ex-bourbon charred barrels rather than new, toasted ones. "Añejo relies on extended oxidation and smaller barrels to fundamentally transform the spirit's structure and aromatic chemistry. Our goal with our debut Añejo was to achieve a balanced toast explicitly from new barrels, an aspect that proved essential," he remarked. The resulting expression is aged naturally for 14 to 16 months in medium-charred new American oak (70%) and new French oak (30%) casks.

Tequila El Mexicano Añejo is a balanced spirit, distinguished by a luminous, golden amber hue that serves as a testament to its refined aging process. This maturation takes place in the Highlands of Jalisco at 6,600 feet above sea level (2,000 meters), where the high-altitude climate and significant temperature fluctuations intensify the interaction between the tequila and the oak barrels. This approach imparts a natural brightness to the liquid while enhancing its color and its complex flavor profile. On the nose, it unveils enticing aromas of ripe orchard fruit and soft cedar unfolding into layers of orange marmalade and citrus peel, delicate chamomile and cooked agave. Well-structured, the palate opens with bright orange marmalade and sweet cooked agave, followed by mineral-driven depth. Roasted pineapple and cocoa nibs develop through the mid-palate, carrying into a smooth, long finish.

Tequila El Mexicano Añejo is available for purchase nationally (SRP $50). The Tequila El Mexicano US portfolio also includes a Blanco (SRP $40) a Blanco 90 (SRP $50), and a Reposado (SRP $45). Tequila El Mexicano is also available online at Home - Tequila El Mexicano.

Tequila El Mexicano is a flagship brand in the global portfolio of distilled spirits from Foley Family Wines & Spirits that includes High Ground Estate Vodka, Minden Mill (single estate whiskeys), Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Lighthouse Gin from New Zealand, the Loch Lomond Group portfolio of Scotch and spirits, Two Stacks Irish Whiskey and Killowen Distillery.

Tequila El Mexicano Images can be found here: Brand Portal - Foley Family Wines & Spirits

About Foley Family Wines & Spirits

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS) is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world's greatest estates. The company owns more than 24 wineries and a distillery, each with its distinct style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFWS has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, now including such storied brands as Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, Banshee, Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, Lancaster, and Sonoma Coast Vineyards in Sonoma; Merus, Silverado, Foley Johnson and Swanson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Chalone Vineyard and Cosentino in central California; and Four Graces and Acrobat in Oregon. FFWS's import wines include Lucien Albrecht in France, Nieto Senetiner in Argentina, and 14 wine brands spanning three of New Zealand's most acclaimed winegrowing regions: Marlborough, Central Otago, and Martinborough. The growing global spirits portfolio includes domestic brands Minden Mill Whiskeys, High Ground Estate Vodka®, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, and Ampersand. International spirits include New Zealand's Lighthouse Gin, El Mexicano Tequila, the Loch Lomond Group portfolio of Scotch and spirits, Two Stacks Irish Whiskey and Killowen Distillery. FFWS also imports SABÉ canned cocktails. To learn more about Foley Family Wines & Spirits, visit FFWS.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Foley Family Wines & Spirits, 1 4157100245, [email protected], https://www.ffws.com/

SOURCE Foley Family Wines & Spirits