Introducing Text & Connect: The NEXEO | HDX™ Communication Platform Delivers the Best Drive-Thru Audio and Keeps Operators Connected to Their Stores Like Never Before

HME Hospitality and Specialty Communications is excited to announce the release of Text & Connect, a powerful new NEXEO | HDX feature used to send real-time, personalized, text-to-speech alerts to select restaurant teams and stores via the NEXEO headset. Text & Connect revolutionizes store operations by enabling restaurant leaders to build employee engagement, recognize outstanding performance, and deliver consistent communication at any time and from anywhere.
CARLSBAD, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NEXEO | HDX restaurant communication platform is known for world-class drive-thru audio while also being uniquely designed to enhance efficiency and communication in key areas of the restaurant beyond the drive-thru. The all-new Text & Connect, for example, helps deliver critical messages when it matters most. Whether it's a reminder of a new promotional offer, an urgent notification to managers of a change in a process, or an announcement to celebrate an employee milestone, the message is relayed in real time, without interrupting the drive-thru.
"Currently, when an operator wants to make an announcement they send their managers a group text," says Brianna Martin, Senior Product Manager at HME Hospitality & Specialty Communications. "But how likely is it that they'll see it right away? Now managers don't need to be on their phones or in the back office to ensure they receive a message. Text & Connect gives restaurant leaders direct access to their teams through the NEXEO headset."
To send a message, simply type in your kudos or updates in HME CLOUD® and select the store or stores you want to reach. Your text message is then converted to audio and played in real time to your recipients via the NEXEO headset.
Text & Connect is available now with the NEXEO or NEXEO Pro solution. For more information, visit www.hme.com/nexeo.
Media Contact
Eliza Ortega, HME, 1 8588483984, [email protected], www.hme.com/qsr
SOURCE NEXEO
Share this article