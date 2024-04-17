Introducing Text & Connect: The NEXEO | HDX™ Communication Platform Delivers the Best Drive-Thru Audio and Keeps Operators Connected to Their Stores Like Never Before

HME Hospitality and Specialty Communications is excited to announce the release of Text & Connect, a powerful new NEXEO | HDX feature used to send real-time, personalized, text-to-speech alerts to select restaurant teams and stores via the NEXEO headset. Text & Connect revolutionizes store operations by enabling restaurant leaders to build employee engagement, recognize outstanding performance, and deliver consistent communication at any time and from anywhere.

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NEXEO | HDX restaurant communication platform is known for world-class drive-thru audio while also being uniquely designed to enhance efficiency and communication in key areas of the restaurant beyond the drive-thru. The all-new Text & Connect, for example, helps deliver critical messages when it matters most. Whether it's a reminder of a new promotional offer, an urgent notification to managers of a change in a process, or an announcement to celebrate an employee milestone, the message is relayed in real time, without interrupting the drive-thru.