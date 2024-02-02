Introducing the Art Authority Museum: A new type of art museum for a new world

Art Authority has been bringing art to all the world since its day-one iPhone app in 2008. We view the Art Authority Museum as the pinnacle of our mission. Post this

"Art Authority has been bringing art to all the world since its day-one iPhone app in 2008. We view the Art Authority Museum as the pinnacle of our mission," said Alan Oppenheimer, Founding Director of the Museum, and an Art Authority co-founder.

The full Art Authority Museum remains under construction, with a grand opening planned for Spring. When fully opened, patrons will be able to experience the Museum's collection of tens of thousands of works by hundreds of the world's major artists throughout history. Entrance into the Lobby and select galleries will always be free, with memberships providing full access. Members will also be able to take advantage of a number of transcendent features unavailable in any classic art museum, such as the ability to create their own galleries. Details of the Museum and updates on the opening are available on the Museum's website at artauthority.museum.

Art Authority, through its 1000Museums brand, helps the world's art museums thrive through sales of print reproductions and other products, and has begun working with those museums to bring the benefits of Vision Pro and the Art Authority Museum to their patrons. Nik Honeysett, CEO of Balboa Park Online Collaborative, expressed their enthusiasm by saying "BPOC is honored and excited to partner with Art Authority to forge a new path in the virtual museum territory. The true promise of VR for museums is now possible with the Apple Vision Pro and Art Authority's leadership to create a rich and compelling museum experience and a business model to support it."

