Introducing the ASIANRESOURCEHUB.ORG, a Data-Rich Exploration of Anti-Asian Hatred

Among the facts & figures available are demographics, impact, and community resources in Asian languages and English.

LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the launch of the Asian Resource Hub, a unique digital resource developed in collaboration between Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL), Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC (Advancing Justice – AAJC), and Microsoft. This new resource pioneers a dual mission: 1) to illustrate the surge of hatred through data culled from a combination of reports (surveys, hate trackers, law enforcement, and public records) about the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities (AAPIs) and 2) to provide a searchable national directory of resources and culturally competent services that offer help in Asian languages. The website is currently translated in Chinese (Traditional & Simplified), Korean, and Vietnamese. Access to the hub is free to all at asianresourcehub.org.

Connie Chung Joe, CEO, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California said, "The Asian Resource Hub is a direct response to the ongoing discrimination against our community during, and because of, the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a crucial need for AAPIs to find vetted, language accessible and culturally competent resources when and where help is needed. The impact of hatred and discrimination is too often devastating and complex."

John C. Yang, President, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC commented, "There's a profound absence of quality data reflecting the hate incidents and experiences endured. With the Asian Resource Hub, our goal is clear: to fill these gaps, and provide awareness and data that empower the AAPI community to confront and overcome these challenges. We are grateful to our partner Microsoft for bringing their expertise to this pressing need."

Merisa Heu-Weller, General Manager, Technology for Fundamental Rights, Microsoft -- "By understanding and analyzing data we can provide insights for community members to better understand what is happening in the neighborhoods where they live, work and play. By working together to create The Asian Resource Hub, Microsoft, AJSOCAL and Advancing Justice - AAJC are providing communities with that clarity through a data-dashboard, supportive collateral, and a national directory to help fight against Asian incidents."

By the Numbers: AAPIs and Anti-Asian Hatred:

The Asian Resource Hub provides public data on the AAPI community by illustrating the scope of widespread anti-Asian discrimination and hate in the U.S. using storytelling narratives and the Microsoft-powered PowerBI data visualization platform based on data collected by StopAAPIHate.org, StandAgainstHatred.org, the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI reports, Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, local law enforcement, and other sources. The Asian Resource Hub demonstrates the growth and needs of the AAPI community, from before, during, and after the COVID-19 era. By presenting data in a visually compelling manner, the Asian Resource Hub aims to raise awareness and foster a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by these communities.

AAPI Resource Directory:

The Asian Resource Hub introduces a searchable resource directory, featuring vetted AAPI community-based organizations (CBOs) that provide low/no-cost and culturally competent and linguistically appropriate direct services. This directory makes it easier for individuals and communities to access essential resources tailored to their own languages and needs. Currently listed are more than 60 organizations in over 21 states that provide a variety of services including legal assistance, social services, civic engagement opportunities and more.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC (Advancing Justice – AAJC) is a national non-profit, non-partisan organization that works through policy advocacy, community education, and litigation to advance the civil and human rights of Asian Americans and to build and promote a fair and equitable society for all. Founded in 1991, Advancing Justice – AAJC is the largest national Asian American policy advocacy organization located in Washington D.C. and one of the nation's leading experts on civil rights issues for the Asian American community. www.advancingjustice-aajc.org

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL) is the nation's largest legal and civil rights organization for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs). Founded in 1983, AJSOCAL supports over 15,000 individuals and organizations annually. By offering free legal help, engaging in impact litigation, conducting crucial research, and advocating for policy change, AJSOCAL prioritizes the most vulnerable members of AAPI communities while fostering a robust advocacy for civil rights and social justice. Offices are located in downtown Los Angeles and Orange County, with satellite offices in Sacramento, ensuring accessibility for all. www.AJSOCAL.org

