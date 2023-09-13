Introducing the Biomarkers of Aging Consortium: Pioneering Breakthroughs for Healthy Longevity

A global initiative, the Biomarkers of Aging Consortium, unites experts to establish reliable biomarkers of aging for validating longevity interventions. As interventions to combat aging near clinical trials, reliable measurements of efficacy are crucial. Their debut paper in Cell presents a consensus framework for biomarkers of aging.

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A groundbreaking collaboration has emerged in the field of aging research as the Biomarkers of Aging Consortium takes its inaugural steps towards unraveling the mysteries of aging. Comprising leading scientists, clinicians, regulatory experts, and top institutions from around the globe, the consortium aims to enable rigorous development and evaluation of aging biomarkers.

The consortium's debut achievement, the publication of its first collaborative paper in the journal Cell, marks a momentous leap forward in consensus-building within the aging biomarker community. The paper, titled "Biomarkers of Aging for the Identification and Evaluation of Longevity Interventions," presents a comprehensive framework for classifying, evaluating, and evaluating biomarkers that provide insights into the aging process at unprecedented depths.

"For decades, the geroscience community has been seeking rigorous and reliable ways to measure aging. Now, many interventions targeting the underlying causes of aging are in or approaching clinical trials, while unregulated consumer-facing products purporting to reverse biological age are coming to market. It is more crucial than ever that reliable standards are established for measuring intervention efficacy. Without a way to measure longitude, we'd be lost at sea." Dane Gobel, Methuselah Foundation

In addition to its inaugural publication, the consortium is also announcing the first Biomarkers of Aging Symposium, which is expected to become the premier conference dedicated to aging biomarkers. This event is set to take place on December 4, 2023 at the Buck Institute in Novato, CA and will feature a dynamic lineup of presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the molecular underpinnings of aging.

"We are excited to support this important initiative and the Symposium which will provide thought leadership on the subject of biomarkers of aging. We hope these efforts will bring the very much needed consensus on aging biomarkers for the geroscience field." David Vogel, VoLo Foundation

As the Biomarkers of Aging Consortium embarks on this extraordinary journey, it invites the scientific community and the public alike to follow the cutting-edge research and innovation in the aging biomarkers space that the consortium is dedicated to supporting and advancing.

For more information, please visit www.agingconsortium.org

.Media Contact

Dane Gobel, Biomarkers of Aging Consortium, 1 2066139364, [email protected], www.agingconsortium.org

SOURCE Biomarkers of Aging Consortium