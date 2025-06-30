Introducing the BR30 Smart Color Bulb: Our Best Lighting Solution for Recessed Fixtures Yet

At THIRDREALITY, we listen—and then we build. That's why today, we're proud to introduce our BR30 Smart Color Bulb ZB3, designed specifically for the recessed lighting setups so many of you asked for.

Born From Your Feedback

When we launched our Smart Color Bulb ZL1, we were thrilled by the response. But we also heard a clear message: "When will you release a BR30 version? The ZL1 works great, but it doesn't fit my ceiling lights." — A customer email

So we did.

The BR30 brings everything you love about our smart lighting—Zigbee 3.0 reliability, rich colors, warm-to-cool whites, and seamless smart home control—into a bulb made to fit perfectly in recessed fixtures. No compromises, just the right shape for the job.

It is these expectant voices that have led to the establishment and accelerated development of BR30. THIRDREALITY has always adhered to the concept of "user-driven innovation", optimizing through listening and iterating through practice.

Why You'll Love the BR30

Smarter Lighting for Recessed Fixtures：The BR30 features a wide-mouth design (E26 base) with a focused beam angle, providing even, glare-free illumination ideal for kitchens, hallways, living rooms, and bedrooms. Key features include:

l Zigbee 3.0 Connectivity: Low-power, high-reliability performance with mesh network support.

l Full-Color RGB + Adjustable White (2700K–6500K): Customize lighting for ambiance or task-oriented needs.

l Voice & Smart Home Control: Works with Alexa and other major platforms for remote access, scheduling, and automation.

l Built to mesh: Strengthens your Zigbee network as it lights your home.

l Great value: A 4-pack for just $39.99 means whole-room upgrades stay affordable.

With the BR30, we're taking another step toward our goal: a smart lighting solution for every fixture in your home.

Use light to create emotions, use intelligence to enhance experience.

With the addition of BR30, THIRDREALITY's smart bulb family has become more complete. From the conventional A19 to the BR30, which is more suitable for downlights, we are meeting the smart upgrade needs of different home lighting scenarios in a variety of forms.Whether it's the lamps in your living room or the recessed lights in your kitchen, we're committed to making smart lighting that just works—without breaking the bank.

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Smart Color Bulb ZB3 is now available for purchase online, including Amazon. Please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F3JD2SK3 or https://3reality.com/product/smart-bulb-zb3/ for more details on how this advanced security device can be part of your smart home solution.

For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.3reality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Our focus on stability, affordability, and practical usability helps homeowners upgrade their living spaces with confidence. Stay tuned for more innovative products coming soon as the THIRDREALITY smart home ecosystem continues to expand.

For more information about THIRDREALITY and Smart Color Bulb ZB3, please contact us.

