Introducing the Burger and the Bun with KAMUT® Brand Wheat - The Ultimate Healthy Summer Delight

In partnership with Sharon Palmer, we are pleased to have achieved not only a great alternative to traditional burgers for those seeking a healthier choice without compromising on taste, but also a satisfying texture and a rich, delicious flavor that will please even the most selective palates. Post this

The Burger and the Bun with KAMUT® Brand Wheat caters to anyone yearning to make a healthier but also delicious choice. "Thanks to the unique properties of KAMUT® brand wheat and other plant-based ingredients, the nutritional profile of this burger presents more fiber than the average American gets in a whole day," Sharon Palmer said, adding, "Based on a variety of easy, economical ingredients, you can also save money by making your own healthy veggie burgers, and you can freeze them to pull out later for meals."

Crafted from whole KAMUT® Brand Wheat berries, this satisfying burger is filled with umami flavors – compliments of mushrooms and seasonings – and people can top them just the way they like it, whether it's mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, pickles, and more. In addition, these baked veggie burgers are super easy to make and can be prepped in advance, making a summer meal a breeze. The full recipe can be seen here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/n9okyka768uj0jvej4g78/Recipe-The-Burger-and-the-Bun-with-KAMUT-Brand-Wheat-Rev.-TB-FINAL.docx?rlkey=qs2eo4v6tj7u914dnq9f86uk1&st=g702691j&dl=0

"We are always looking to find new ways for people to experience and enjoy the benefits of KAMUT® Brand Wheat, an ancient grain known for its health benefits and rich nutty-buttery flavor," said Trevor Blyth, Kamut International President. "In partnership with Sharon Palmer, we are pleased to have achieved not only a great alternative to traditional burgers for those seeking a healthier choice without compromising on taste, but also a satisfying texture and a rich, delicious flavor that will please even the most selective palates," Blyth concluded.

Kamut International stands at the forefront of healthy innovations, spreading the goodness of KAMUT® Brand Wheat. Rich in nutrients like protein, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals, it offers a fortifying solution for your culinary explorations.

Try the Burger and the Bun with KAMUT® Brand Wheat and be a part of a modern wellness trend that doesn't skimp on the pleasure of eating. Begin the summer on a fresh, healthy note and shine at every gathering this season.

Follow KAMUT® Brand Wheat on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/KAMUTbrand/

https://www.instagram.com/kamutbrand#

https://www.youtube.com/user/KamutInternational

About KAMUT® Brand Wheat

KAMUT® Brand Wheat is an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® brand, to never be modified or hybridized, always organically grown, and prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste, and firm texture. It is an excellent source of protein, fiber, and many vitamins, as well as being high in minerals including selenium. The KAMUT® brand program encompasses the entire chain from the farm fields to final consumers, to ensure the standards of the KAMUT® brand – the authentic, pure, healthy, and delicious KAMUT® Brand Wheat – are always satisfied.

Media, please get in touch with Lisa Guay at [email protected]. 239.770.6505.

Media Contact

Lisa Guay, Kamut International, 1 239.770.6505, [email protected], https://www.kamut.com/

SOURCE Kamut International