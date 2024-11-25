Introducing The Communication Milestone Screening Protocol: Birth to Five (CMSP:B-5)™: A Solution to the National Backlog in Early Childhood Screenings

"This isn't just a tool—it has been a game-changer for us," said Dr. Givona Sandiford, CEO and Founder of Melospeech Inc. "The CMSP:B-5 empowers professionals to focus on what truly matters while ensuring high-quality outcomes for the children they serve." Post this

Recent data highlights a significant shortage of speech-language pathologists (SLPs) across the United States. In 2023, there were 60.8 ASHA-certified SLPs per 100,000 residents, with the West region having the lowest ratio at 47.3 per 100,000 residents. Notably, California had the lowest number of ASHA-certified audiologists per 100,000 residents at 2.0. Asha

This shortage has led to increased caseloads and extended waiting times for children requiring developmental screenings and interventions. Recent statistics indicate that as many as 1 in 4 children aged 0–5 are at moderate or high risk for developmental, behavioral, or social delays (National Survey of Children's Health, 2011–2012). Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that about 1 in 6 children aged 3–17 has a parent-reported diagnosis of developmental delay or disability, such as autism, intellectual disability, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), hearing or vision impairment, or other developmental delays (CDC, 2011). Early identification of these developmental delays is critical in providing children and families with the necessary services and support to prevent further issues. Administration for Children and Families

The CMSP:B-5: A Timely Solution

The CMSP:B-5 is a criterion-referenced AI powered tool developed by the team at Melospeech, Inc., an EdTech company specializing in speech therapy solutions for early childhood professionals to automate birth-to-five screenings and report writing. By streamlining these processes, it enables professional users to:

Reduce Backlogs: Process screenings more efficiently, decreasing waiting times for children in need.

Enhance Accuracy: Provide consistent, high-quality reports based on well-established developmental milestones.

Reclaim Time: Allow professionals to focus on direct child interaction rather than administrative tasks.

How It Works:

Check Observations: Select observations based on the child's age and milestones.

Add Additional Findings (Optional): Include any additional observations, parent comments, or past assessment details.

Submit for Analysis: The intuitive tool completes analysis in less than 2 minutes.

Review and Edit Your Report: Generate a detailed report with recommendations, ready to save, download, or share.

A Game-Changer for Early Childhood Professionals

"This isn't just a tool—it has been a game-changer for us," said Dr. Givona Sandiford, CEO and Founder of Melospeech Inc. "The CMSP:B-5 empowers professionals to focus on what truly matters while ensuring high-quality outcomes for the children they serve."

Experience the Impact—Try It Free Today!

The CMSP:B-5 is a potentially groundbreaking solution to the national backlog in early childhood screenings. By automating assessments and streamlining report writing, this tool helps professionals address delays faster, ensuring children receive critical early support. Early identification and intervention have been proven to yield lifelong benefits, as a child's brain develops most rapidly in the first five years—an important window for building the foundation of learning, behavior, and health.

If you are a professional ready to try the tool you can visit www.screen2report.com to watch a demo, learn more, and get started. Licensed SLPs, early intervention specialists, and related professionals can see how The CMSP:B-5 can transform their workflow and help more children receive the timely support they deserve. The first report is always free and ongoing reports are under $1 for regular users and businesses. Users will need to log in with a professional email address.

More About The CMSP:B-5

The CMSP:B-5 is designed exclusively for licensed SLPs, early interventionists, and related professionals and should not be used by parents. By providing a streamlined process for developmental screenings, the tool helps ensure that children and families receive support when it matters most.

All findings should be reviewed and verified by a qualified professional before sharing. Redistribution of this tool for educational or professional purposes is permitted.

The Communication Milestone Screening Protocol: Birth to Five (CMSP:B-5)™: Helping professionals reduce backlogs and invest in children's futures, one five minute screening and report at a time.

Media Contact

Melospeech Inc PR Team, Melospeech Inc, 1 9512347550 4, [email protected], www.melospeech.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Melospeech Inc