Introducing the Customer Success Portal: A New Era of Convenience and Connectivity in Customer Relations

This cutting-edge platform is designed to enhance customer satisfaction by offering unparalleled real-time access to information and services, bringing convenience and efficiency to the forefront of commercial roofing interactions.

Key Features and Benefits:

24/7 Accessibility: The Self-Experience Portal transcends the constraints of time and location, granting customers unrestricted access to essential information on a round-the-clock basis.

Effortless Convenience: With a seamless and paperless interface, users can effortlessly navigate the portal, significantly reducing administrative burdens.

Unified Access: Simplifying the user experience, customers can access the portal directly through the respective brands' websites.

Direct Information Retrieval: The portal empowers customers with direct access to orders and crucial information, streamlining decision-making processes.

Comprehensive Management: The Self-Experience Portal serves as an additional channel to manage business operations efficiently, reinforcing Carlisle Construction Materials' commitment to facilitating seamless interactions.

On-Demand Product Catalog:

View detailed product information, including SKUs, descriptions, images, units of measure, and minimum order quantities.

Access a comprehensive list of net prices for each SKU, effectively replacing traditional price book spreadsheets.

Customer and Order Information:

Explore detailed customer profiles and order notes.

Track open orders in real time, complete with accurate ship dates.

Access an extensive order history for improved data-driven decisions.

Review referenced quotes, along with their validity dates.

Retrieve and download invoices and critical documents, such as order confirmations, shipping notices, and packing lists.

How to Access the Self-Experience Portal:

Sold-to customers can effortlessly access the Portal via the relevant brand's official website or by visiting customersuccesslogin.com. Utilizing their Single Sign-On (SSO) credentials—the same ones used for logging into CCM brands' websites—customers will experience uninterrupted access to the portal's features, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Carlisle Construction Materials remains committed to supporting its valued customers through existing channels, with dedicated customer service representatives and sales representatives available for personalized assistance. The Customer Success Portal marks a transformative addition, ensuring enhanced interactions and unparalleled convenience.

Join CCM on this exciting journey toward a more streamlined, accessible, and customer-centric future. For additional information and updates, please visit http://www.carlisleconstructionmaterials.com.

About Carlisle Construction Materials

Carlisle Construction Materials is a division of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy-efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in its businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases, and continued dividend increases.

