Introducing the First Fragrance Line to Use QR Codes for Cultural Education: Caraïbes Fragrance Launches with Ville d'Amour

Transport to the Caribbean Sea with this exquisite fragrance inspired by the island of St. John.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caraïbes Fragrance, a luxurious fragrance collection inspired by the lush beauty, culture and spirit of the Caribbean and Latin America, announces the debut of its fragrance line, the first to feature QR codes designed for immersive educational experiences. The initial fragrance, Ville d'Amour, draws inspiration from the serene island of St. John, known as the "Love City."

Ville d'Amour is a soft, floral fragrance that captures the spirit of ocean waves, sunlit greenery and warm coastal breezes. It's a sensory journey, an olfactory escape to an island of beauty and wonder. Each bottle features a scannable QR code that transports the wearer to curated digital content, revealing the island's rich history, artisanal food culture and must-see destinations. Encased in a beautifully crafted bottle, the fragrance radiates a sensual red hue from within, capturing the passion and allure of this inaugural release.

Ville d'Amour is where the sun shines bright, footsteps in the sands meet the National Forest, and the mangroves and hummingbirds coexist. The fragrance, designed for long-lasting wear (8-12 hours), is hypoallergenic and crafted for those who seek both luxury and meaning in their beauty rituals.

Founded by Kiese N. Sam, who was raised on St. Thomas, Caraïbes Fragrance is a personal and cultural tribute to the region. Kiese's upbringing and vibrant cultural background are elegantly captured in every bottle, making the fragrance a true reflection of the diverse locals and their heritage.

"Caraïbes is about honoring the places and people that shaped me," said Sam. "It's a tribute to the rhythms, colors and traditions that defined my upbringing. Every note and every scent carries a memory of warm nights, ocean breezes, laughter and legacy. With Ville d'Amour, we're not just bottling beauty; we're preserving culture. Through the QR code, we're inviting people to experience the soul of the Caribbean, not as outsiders, but as welcomed guests in a living, breathing story. It's about connection, heritage and celebrating the richness of where we come from. I'm excited to share that spirit and so much more with today's consumers."

Caraïbes Fragrance is a women- and minority-owned brand that is redefining what it means to wear a scent. Each future release will spotlight a different locale in the Caribbean or Latin America, weaving cultural education into every bottle. Slated for 2026 are fragrances inspired by Tortola, St. Croix, Puerto Rico, Trinidad, Chile, and Belize. Each fragrance will continue the tradition of combining fine perfumery with regional storytelling.

Ville d'Amour is priced at $120. For more information, visit scentofcaraibes.com.

About Caraïbes Fragrance:

Caraïbes Fragrance is a vibrant tribute to the myriad of flavors, aromas, and heritage of deeply rooted cultures in the Caribbean and Latin America. With every bottle, the brand offers not just a scent but a journey.

