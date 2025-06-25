Introducing the first self-powered, portable, enterprise-class portable broadband kit capable of leveraging Starlink® LEO network: The Plum Enterprise SR MINI

Plum Laboratories announces the launch of the Plum Enterprise SR MINI—the first self-powered, portable enterprise broadband kit with built-in Starlink satellite connectivity. Featuring dual 5G modems, Starlink integration, and the proprietary Plum Power Bank™, the SR MINI delivers three actively redundant communication streams for uninterrupted connectivity in remote, disaster, or failover scenarios. Rugged, easy to deploy, and backed by 24x7x365 U.S.-based support, the SR MINI is engineered to perform when everything else fails.

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plum Laboratories announces the launch of the Plum Enterprise SR MINI (https://plumcases.com/products/plum-enterprise-sr-mini), the newest addition to its Starlink Ready lineup and the first self-powered, portable enterprise-grade broadband kit engineered to deliver continuous connectivity when conventional infrastructure fails. Featuring three active communication streams—Starlink satellite internet and dual 5G cellular networks—the SR MINI provides multiple layers of redundancy, ensuring teams stay connected in critical moments.

Purpose-built for disaster response, enterprise failover, remote operations, and crowded urban areas, the SR MINI combines Plum's proven Starlink® Ready (SR) technology stack with rugged, field-tested durability and ease of deployment. At the core of its design are four pillars: a proprietary long-lasting power system for extended off-grid use, an advanced antenna array supporting three independent, actively redundant communication channels, ruggedized housing for extreme environments, and Plum Laboratories' 24x7x365 U.S.-based expert support to back every deployment.

Powering the system is the proprietary Plum Power Bank™, an FAA-compliant, integrated battery platform that provides uninterrupted operation for both the Plum Case and Starlink terminal. With AC, DC, and solar charging inputs, it ensures the case can be recharged from virtually any available source—ideal for remote or emergency scenarios where grid power isn't an option.

Connectivity is maximized through dual 5G modems and built-in Starlink satellite capability, amplified by the proprietary Plum Antenna Array™, which offers best-in-class cellular reach and robust Wi-Fi broadcasting. This combination delivers fast, reliable broadband in fringe coverage areas and off-grid environments, giving users confidence that their communications will remain stable, even under stress.

The SR MINI is engineered and manufactured in the U.S. with materials designed to withstand harsh conditions, rough handling, and prolonged use in the field. From front-line deployments to remote industrial sites or congested urban areas, it delivers reliability where and when it's needed most.

With plug-and-play simplicity and no specialized technical expertise required, users can focus on their mission, not on managing equipment. Backed by Plum's around-the-clock technical support, the SR MINI is designed to perform when everything else is breaking down.

Plum Laboratories' commitment to solving real-world communication challenges began in 2016 in rural Tennessee, where the company set out to build rugged, portable broadband kits for areas lacking reliable connectivity. After 41 prototypes, the first Plum Case® was born. Today, Plum holds 13 patents in antenna, power, and hybrid connectivity design—delivering innovation that works.

Key Milestones:

2016: Launched the first portable broadband kit

2018: Introduced Plum Sat II satellite/cellular hybrid kit

2022: Developed the Plum Power Bank™

2024: Launched first Starlink Ready solutions

2025: Released the Plum Enterprise SR MINI

To learn more or request a quote, visit plumcases.com. Experience the next generation of enterprise-grade connectivity—built to perform when everything else fails.

Plum Laboratories does not claim any endorsement, sponsorship, or partnership with Starlink Inc. The inclusion of Starlink®'s name or trademarks is purely for informational purposes and should not be construed as implying any official association between Plum Laboratories and Starlink Inc.

Any references to any specific companies and/or their associated products, other than Plum Laboratories or Plum Case or Plum Cases, are owners of their respective trademarks, patents, and intellectual properties.

