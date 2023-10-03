Introducing the Future of HR: AI-Driven Job Descriptions, Performance Analysis, and Executive Summaries

"Getting an answer to a question more quickly is great, but that is not the true power of AI. The purpose of our generative AI solution is to empower the human touch with actionable insights, not replace it." Tweet this

The embedded AI brings transformative functions to users, going beyond delivering the right answer or pulling a help document. An example of this is the ability to conduct enhanced performance review analysis. By diving deeper into feedback, the AI tool can extract insights, identify patterns, and offer actionable recommendations for employee growth and organizational improvement.

APS will build AI into Workforce Planning, Scheduling, Performance Management, and Benefits Administration, with future plans to embed this technology in other areas of the platform. Managers can leverage AI to make decisions confidently and quickly, playing a more strategic role.

"Getting an answer to a question more quickly is great, but that is not the true power of AI," said APS President Aaron Johnson. "The purpose of our generative AI solution is to empower the human touch with actionable insights, not replace it."

A Step Ahead

As businesses evolve and workplace dynamics shift, APS' dedication to helping smaller HR departments be more efficient and strategic is unwavering. The embedded AI tool is a testament to technological advancement and a continued commitment to the client experience.

About APS

APS has a mission: to make payroll and HR easier. We provide our clients and partners with intuitive technology delivered with personalized service and support. Our unified solution is designed to simplify workforce management tasks. Process payroll in hours, not days. Automate HR workflows to be more strategic. Elevate the employee lifecycle with a single-system platform. We are APS, your workforce partner.

Businesses choose APS as their workforce partner because of our focus on the customer experience. As a result, we continually maintain a 98% customer satisfaction rate. For more information on APS and how we can help make payroll and HR easier for your business, visit https://www.apspayroll.com.

