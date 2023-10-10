Introducing The Hudson: Ready.Set.Van's Newest Van Conversion Model Redefines Travel Comfort

Ready.Set.Van, a leading innovator in the world of van conversions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest masterpiece: The Hudson. This cutting-edge van conversion model represents a bold leap forward in the pursuit of adventure, comfort, and freedom on the road.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ready.Set.Van, a leading innovator in the world of van conversions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest masterpiece: The Hudson. This cutting-edge van conversion model represents a bold leap forward in the pursuit of adventure, comfort, and freedom on the road.
Designed with extra space in mind, The Hudson offers a perfect blend of functionality and style. Whether you're a weekend explorer, a full-time nomad, or somewhere in between, The Hudson will transform your van life dreams into reality.
Key Features of The Hudson:
- Spacious Interior - The Hudson boasts a thoughtfully designed interior that maximizes space without compromising on comfort. It features ample storage options, a fully equipped kitchenette, and a cozy sleeping area, ensuring you have everything you need for a comfortable journey.
- Off-Grid Capability - Embrace the freedom of the open road with The Hudson's off-grid capabilities. It includes a high-capacity battery system, solar panels, and a high capacity water tank, allowing you to adventure off the beaten path without sacrificing modern conveniences.
- Sustainable Design - Ready.Set.Van is committed to sustainability, and The Hudson is no exception. The van conversion model incorporates eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems, reducing your carbon footprint as you explore the world.
- Customization Options - Every traveler is unique, and The Hudson recognizes that. It offers a range of customization options, from interior finishes to layout configurations, allowing you to tailor your van to your specific needs and style.
- Cutting-Edge Technology - Stay connected and in control with The Hudson's integrated technology. The van comes equipped with smart features, including a touchscreen control panel and connectivity options, ensuring you're always connected and informed during your journey.
Ready.Set.Van Founder and CEO, Ben Fraser, expressed his excitement about The Hudson's launch, stating, "The Hudson represents the culmination of years of innovation and passion for van life. We've listened to the needs of our community and created a van conversion that embodies the spirit of adventure while prioritizing comfort and sustainability. We can't wait for our customers to experience the freedom and joy that The Hudson brings to their travels."
The Hudson is now available with a limited number of available build slots for the initial release, interested buyers are encouraged to secure their dream van conversion today.
For more information about Ready.Set.Van. and The Hudson, please visit www.readysetvan.com
About Ready.Set.Van:
Ready.Set.Van is a leading name in the van conversion industry, specializing in transforming vans into luxurious, sustainable, and adventure-ready vehicles. With a passion for innovation and a commitment to quality, Ready.Set.Van has earned a reputation for creating van conversions that redefine the way people explore and live on the road.
Media Contact
Marketing, Ready.Set.Van., 1 (609)878 - 8822, [email protected], Readysetvan.com
SOURCE Ready.Set.Van.
