Introducing the Initial 100 Sponsors & Partners for Manifest Vegas

ArcBest, DB Schenker, DP World, Exotec, Inc., Flexport, Kinaxis, Ocado Intelligent Automation, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Inc.,Torc Robotics have locked in their participation for 2025.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manifest Vegas's impact on the global end-to-end supply chain & logistics ecosystem is not possible without its valued sponsors and partners. The team is honored to introduce the first 100 innovative companies that are committed to supporting the 2025 event.

"We're excited to be a Manifest Vegas 2025 headline sponsor. It's energizing to be among some great thought leaders who share our goal of advancing the global supply chain," said Michael Newcity, Chief Innovation Officer of ArcBest and President of ArcBest Technologies. "This year, ArcBest will be showcasing Vaux, our revolutionary autonomous warehouse materials movement technology. We look forward to connecting with the Manifest community and demonstrating how the Vaux suite transforms material handling workflows to make supply chains more efficient than ever"

Over 300 companies, inclusive of global titans as well as cutting-edge startups who know the value of being at Manifest Vegas, will showcase their technologies in the Expo Hall. Headline and Gold Sponsors are included in the current list of those that are pivotal in transforming the way goods move globally; ArcBest, AtoB, Big Joe Forklifts, BoxC, Corvus Robotics, Daimler Trucks North America, DeliverDirect, Dexory, DB Schenker, DP World, Exotec, Inc, Flexport, goTRG, Kinaxis, Locus Robotics, MODE Global, Ocado Intelligent Automation, ORTEC, OSM Worldwide, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Inc., Shipium, Softeon, Surgere, Torc Robotics, Truckstop, Veho and Vizion.

An engaging and non-traditional trade show experience has become synonymous with Manifest Vegas, and the 2025 event will not disappoint! The private interactive networking app enables seamless connections and meetings that are conducted in the heart of the Expo Hall at the DB Schenker 1:1 Meeting Zone. Attendees are also able to engage in numerous organic networking experiences - including the Coffee Lounges provided by Veho and goTRG, Rose All Day by Softeon, a Biergarten presented by Surgere and The Spa thanks to Blackberry Radar. Additionally, The Expo Hall is home to the newest and latest trucks, set to be on full display by BYD, Daimler Trucks North America and Torc Robotics.

The stages featuring the leaders of the end-to-end supply chain & global logistics community, the transformative technologies and all of the networking activities will be housed under one roof at The Venetian, Las Vegas from February 10th to February 12th, 2025. Tickets will remain at the current price point before increasing on June 28th.

Visit https://www.manifestvegas.com to view the full list of sponsors and learn how to register!

About Manifest:

Manifest Vegas is the largest supply chain & logistics tech event in the world that unites the entire ecosystem of supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting edge startups, venture investors and technology leaders to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 10th-12th, 2025, at The Venetian, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Blueprint and Medicarians.

