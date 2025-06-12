Introducing the Initial 150 Sponsors & Partners for Manifest Vegas, Presented by DHL Supply Chain

ArcBest, Auger, DB Schenker, DeliverDirect, Exotec, Flexport, GXO Logistics, Locus Robotics, Maersk, Ocado Intelligent Automation, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Inc., Surgere, TORC, UniUni have locked in their participation for 2025.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manifest Vegas's impact on the global end-to-end supply chain & logistics ecosystem is not possible without its valued sponsors and partners. The team is honored to introduce the first 150 innovative companies that are committed to supporting the 2026 event.

Over 400 companies, inclusive of global titans as well as cutting-edge startups who know the value of being at Manifest Vegas, will showcase their technologies in the Expo Hall. Headline and Gold Sponsors are included in the current list of those that are pivotal in transforming the way goods move globally; BlackBerry Radar, BoxC, Breakthrough, Dexory, Dot Ai, e2open, EAIGLE, EasyPost, FlavorCloud, FourKites, Infios, Kaleris, Kinaxis, Manhattan and more!

From global freight carriers to last-mile innovators, robotics pioneers, the hottest supply-chain tech platforms and AI/data specialists, the Manifest Vegas sponsors span every link in the end-to-end chain. They choose Manifest because it's the only place where innovation is showcased at this scale - while also giving them direct access to thousands of senior supply chain executives under one roof!

"We're proud to sponsor Manifest Vegas 2026, an event that brings together the most visionary minds shaping the future of global supply chain," said the Founder and CEO of Auger, Dave Clark. "At Auger, we're deeply committed to supporting the growth and development of this community. Manifest Vegas unites operators, technologists, and innovators who are not only solving today's toughest supply chain challenges, but also redefining what's possible in the years ahead."

An engaging and non-traditional trade show experience has become synonymous with Manifest Vegas, and the 2026 event will not disappoint! The private interactive networking app enables seamless connections and meetings that are conducted in the heart of the Expo Hall at the 1:1 Meeting Zone. Attendees are also able to engage in numerous organic networking experiences - including the Coffee Lounges, Rosé All Day, Biergarten and The Spa.

The stages featuring the leaders of the end-to-end supply chain & global logistics community, the transformative technologies and all of the networking activities will be housed under one roof at The Venetian, Las Vegas from February 9th to February 11th, 2026.

Visit https://www.manifestvegas.com to view the full list of sponsors and learn how to register!

About Manifest:

Manifest Vegas is the largest supply chain & logistics tech event in the world that unites the entire ecosystem of supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting edge startups, venture investors and technology leaders to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 9th-11th, 2026, at The Venetian, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Medicarians.

