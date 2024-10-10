Introducing the Kallum Loose Lay Luxury Vinyl Collection: Redefining Flooring Installation with Style and Ease

"The Kallum Loose Lay Luxury Vinyl Collection reflects MSI's dedication to creating innovative, high-quality products that blend style and functionality," said John McElory, Merchant at MSI. "We are constantly striving to provide solutions that make installation easier and more efficient." Post this

With a versatile design palette that includes soft beiges, blondes, and rich browns, the collection offers a perfect match for any style, allowing homeowners and designers to create their dream spaces with ease. Additionally, the Kallum Collection is backed by a limited lifetime residential warranty, a 25-year light commercial warranty, and a 20-year commercial warranty, providing added peace of mind. Its fiber-reinforced construction requires zero acclimation time, meaning the planks can be installed immediately—buy today, install today. Moreover, the collection's stain-resistant and pet-friendly properties ensure that the planks maintain their pristine appearance over time, making them a practical and stylish choice for any environment.

"The Kallum Loose Lay Luxury Vinyl Collection reflects MSI's dedication to creating innovative, high-quality products that blend style and functionality," said John McElory, Merchant at MSI. "We are constantly striving to provide solutions that make installation easier and more efficient without compromising on durability or design. With Kallum, homeowners and professionals alike can enjoy a premium flooring experience that enhances any space, all while benefiting from the exceptional quality that MSI is known for."

The Kallum Loose Lay Luxury Vinyl Collection presents a diverse palette of styles, each offering its own unique character. Akadia Luxury Vinyl Planks exude sophistication with creamy beige tones and intricate brown grains, while Bleached Elm provides soothing sand-like hues accented by natural wood-inspired knots and grains. Cranton features elegant matte beige tones enriched with natural textures, whereas Fallonton brings a driftwood-inspired look with detailed knots and grains. For a striking contrast, Fauna offers a rich blend of brown tones with dark knots and grains. Finely combines gray and greige tones with lighter textures for a harmonious mix, while Larkin showcases blonde shades with warm undertones and soft graining. Palmilla adds neutral blonde tones with subtle tawny hints, and Walnut Waves enriches spaces with its rich brown tones enhanced by natural wood textures. Finally, York Gray blends cool gray and beige tones, providing a modern touch to any room. Each plank in the collection delivers a distinctive style while ensuring durability and elegance.

About M S International Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit http://www.msisurfaces.com.

