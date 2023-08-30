INTRODUCING THE LATEST ADDITIONS TO THE JUSTIN CLASSICS COLLECTION - Meet Lyle Umber, Clanton Khaki & Mayberry Umber

Justin Boots is excited to announce the launch of three captivating additions to their esteemed Classics Collection: the Lyle Umber, Clanton Khaki, and Mayberry Umber styles. These men's and women's designs are now available, offering the perfect blend of style, comfort, and durability.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots is excited to announce the launch of three captivating additions to their esteemed Classics Collection: the Lyle Umber, Clanton Khaki, and Mayberry Umber styles. These men's and women's designs are now available, offering the perfect blend of style, comfort, and durability.

Lyle Umber

The Lyle Umber style is a 12" men's wide square-toe boot crafted from rich umber cowhide. Its distinct features include a block heel, the signature J-Flex® Comfort System enhanced by a removable orthotic insert, and a performance rubber outsole. Designed to seamlessly blend comfort with rugged elegance, the Lyle Umber is a testament to Justin Boots' commitment to quality craftsmanship.

Clanton Khaki

For those seeking a blend of classic design and modern comfort, the Clanton Khaki is the ultimate choice. This 12" men's wide round-toe boot is made of khaki brown cowhide and boasts a block heel, the renowned J-Flex® Comfort System accompanied by a removable orthotic insert, and a performance rubber outsole. The Clanton Khaki merges timeless style with innovative technology, embodying the brand's dedication to both tradition and innovation.

Mayberry Umber

The Mayberry Umber is a 12" women's medium square-toe boot that epitomizes the fusion of fashion and function. Crafted from exquisite umber cowhide, this design features a cowgirl heel, the celebrated J-Flex® Comfort System plus with a removable orthotic insert, and a performance rubber outsole. The Mayberry Umber exemplifies both comfort and sophistication.

The new additions to the Justin Classics Collection showcase the brand's unwavering dedication to

delivering premium quality and style to its customers. These styles seamlessly blend modern innovation with the traditional craftsmanship that Justin Boots is renowned for. These new styles are available now. For more information, please visit http://www.justinboots.com.

About Justin Boots

Justin Boots is a brand of Western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is

headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women,

including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality

craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

