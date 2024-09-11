Introducing the Lipsie-TIN Group: a strategic alliance between Lipsie and Agenzia Traduzione-IN

Lipsie from France and Agenzia Traduzione-IN from Italy are thrilled to unveil the Lipsie-TIN Group, a groundbreaking international joint venture combining the expertise of two industry-leading translation companies. This strategic alliance is driven by two shared ambitions: to deliver a unified international sales strategy and seamlessly blend technical and linguistic expertise.
PARIS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ambitious expansion to meet the challenges of a global market.
Fueled by significant growth and a "STRONG" rating from Plimsoll in 2024, both companies have decided to invest heavily in both capital and human resources to solidify their presence in France, Italy, and the United States. To this end, our upcoming one-on-one marketing campaign will not only target major CAC 40 and FTSE MIB companies, but also optimize the structuring and management of public and private European tenders.
Charles Chaouat, Lipsie's President, shares his enthusiasm for this initiative: "The partnership with Agenzia Traduzione-IN, with whom we have a proven track record of success, opens up new and promising opportunities. The synergy within the Lipsie-TIN Group is a powerful catalyst that will help us exceed the million-euro turnover threshold in no time at all. Our goal is to strengthen our foothold in European tenders and to deliver increasingly high-quality literary, audiovisual, and legal translations tailored to our clients' unique needs."
Synergy and innovation at the heart of the project
The Lipsie-TIN Group aims to revamp the H2T® (Human Translation Technology) method pioneered by Lipsie in 2016 and enhanced by the expertise of Agenzia Traduzione-IN, developing its proprietary AI technology so it can offer customized AI translations for each client and training translators in cutting-edge generative AI. Our goal is to provide transcriptions with up to 98% accuracy, provide dubbing with synthetic voices and AI-assisted localization for websites, software, and apps, and standardize sworn translation services.
Elisabetta Bertinotti, the President of Agenzia Traduzione-IN, emphasizes: "In an era where AI is revolutionizing the translation industry, acquiring and sharing expertise in this field is no longer a mere competitive edge but is essential when it comes to delivering truly distinctive and competitive language services."
For more information, please visit Lipsie and Agenzia Traduzione-IN.
Media Contact
Charles Chaouat, Lipsie, 33 437262428, [email protected], https://www.lipsie.com
Elisabetta Bertinotti, Agenzia Traduzione-IN, 39 02671658088, [email protected] , https://www.traduzione-in.com
SOURCE Lipsie
Share this article