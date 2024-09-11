Introducing the Lipsie-TIN Group: a strategic alliance between Lipsie and Agenzia Traduzione-IN

Elisabetta Bertinotti, CEO of TIN, emphasizes: "In an era where AI is revolutionizing the translation industry, acquiring and sharing expertise in this field is no longer a mere competitive edge but is essential when it comes to delivering truly distinctive and competitive language services." Post this

Charles Chaouat, Lipsie's President, shares his enthusiasm for this initiative: "The partnership with Agenzia Traduzione-IN, with whom we have a proven track record of success, opens up new and promising opportunities. The synergy within the Lipsie-TIN Group is a powerful catalyst that will help us exceed the million-euro turnover threshold in no time at all. Our goal is to strengthen our foothold in European tenders and to deliver increasingly high-quality literary, audiovisual, and legal translations tailored to our clients' unique needs."

Synergy and innovation at the heart of the project

The Lipsie-TIN Group aims to revamp the H2T® (Human Translation Technology) method pioneered by Lipsie in 2016 and enhanced by the expertise of Agenzia Traduzione-IN, developing its proprietary AI technology so it can offer customized AI translations for each client and training translators in cutting-edge generative AI. Our goal is to provide transcriptions with up to 98% accuracy, provide dubbing with synthetic voices and AI-assisted localization for websites, software, and apps, and standardize sworn translation services.

Elisabetta Bertinotti, the President of Agenzia Traduzione-IN, emphasizes: "In an era where AI is revolutionizing the translation industry, acquiring and sharing expertise in this field is no longer a mere competitive edge but is essential when it comes to delivering truly distinctive and competitive language services."

For more information, please visit Lipsie and Agenzia Traduzione-IN.

