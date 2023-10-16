Introducing the Loyalty360 Advisory Board: A Commitment to Advancing Customer Loyalty, Experience, and Engagement

Loyalty360 Announces the Launch of its New Advisory Board and Member Committees

CINCINNATI , Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360, the leading association dedicated to the advancement of customer loyalty, is proud to announce the formation of the Loyalty360 Advisory Board.

The Loyalty360 Advisory Board is comprised of a diverse group of respected brand marketers and supplier partners, each recognized for their knowledge and insights in the world of customer loyalty and engagement. Advisory Board members will work in close collaboration with Loyalty360 and its member community to explore emerging trends, establish industry benchmarks, and develop a stronger member network to propel the customer loyalty and engagement industry forward.

In addition to its Advisory Board, Loyalty360 is launching Member Committees that will work under the direction of Loyalty360 and the Advisory Board, with a focus on five key areas that have been identified by the Loyalty360 member community:

Standards and Benchmarks

Continuing Education, Mentorship, and Peer Groups

Program Strategy and Organizational Best Practices

Next-Generation Loyalty

Marketing and Communications

At Loyalty360, our mission is clear: to arm our members with the insights, network, and resources to advance their careers, build stronger brands, and deepen relationships with their customers. The Loyalty360 Advisory Board and Member Committees will be instrumental in achieving this mission by leveraging their collective expertise to drive innovation, thought leadership, and collaboration within the field of customer loyalty and engagement.

"The formation of the Loyalty360 Advisory Board underscores our unwavering commitment to the pivotal role that customer loyalty plays in today's business landscape," said Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360. "Our members believe there is a significant need within the industry for benchmarks, continuing education, mentorship, research, best practices, and more. The Loyalty360 Advisory Board and Member Committees represent a powerful force that will guide the industry forward."

For more information on Loyalty360, the Loyalty360 Advisory Board, Member Committees, and association membership, please contact us at [email protected] or visit Loyalty360.org.

About Loyalty360

Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us on Twitter/X @Loyalty360.

