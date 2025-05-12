Introducing the Mauloa SMB Accelerator, Winning Company Receives a $10M Investment Offer

"Small and medium-sized companies are the backbone of America's economy, but many face growing uncertainty and turmoil. Through Mauloa's SMB Accelerator, we can be of service to middle market companies whether we ultimately invest in them or not." - Andrew Sachs, Mauloa Founding Partner. Post this

Mauloa Founding Partner, Andrew Sachs, said, "Small and medium-sized companies are the backbone of America's economy, but many face growing uncertainty and turmoil. Through Mauloa's SMB Accelerator, we can be of service to middle market companies whether we ultimately invest in them or not. Having worked in venture capital early in my career with investors like Ted Leonsis and Nigel Morris, we've always applied the same approach of leaving management in place while proactively helping companies succeed, which is rare among private equity investors. Also, my business partner, Kai Sato, has an extensive background with accelerators, having gone through one as a company founder and later helping grow other accelerators across various industries, so it's an area where we can be uniquely valuable."

Mauloa Managing Partner, Kai Sato, participated in the inaugural Los Angeles Dodgers Accelerator as the co-founder of FieldLevel. He went on to serve as the entrepreneur-in-residence and a fund advisor to Hatch, which has become the largest accelerator in aquaculture. He has advised and mentored a number of companies through other accelerators, including Techstars. He has also served as the chief marketing officer of a family-owned business that was acquired and another company that went public on Nasdaq.

Sato said, "Inspired by programs like Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses, the Mauloa SMB Accelerator caters to companies that have even higher revenues (>$20M) and have reached an important inflection point where a $10M investment can put them onto a completely different growth trajectory. Because most PE firms buy out management and take control of the company, an accelerator doesn't make sense, but, since we're non-control investors who work collaboratively with existing business owners for the long-term, our approach allows us to serve this void in the middle market."

While Mauloa actively invests across the United States, its inaugural accelerator is reserved for companies within 100 miles of the Washington DC-area. This conveniently enables in-person meetings with business owners, which is essential for developing trusting relationships, and it also fosters interactions with existing Mauloa portfolio companies located in the area, who are the firm's most valued advocates. For example, Kevin O'Connor, co-owner of O'Connor Plumbing, said "Mauloa's refreshing approach to growth capital allows us to maintain control of the company while leveraging their operational expertise and formidable network, in order to make a great community business even better."

Qualified companies can easily apply for the Mauloa SMB Accelerator through this dedicated form or by visiting www.mauloainc.com/contact. After an initial screening, companies will be required to produce documentation to validate their financial qualifications. Applications will conclude on August 8, 2025.

About Mauloa

We are long-term investors who provide owner liquidity and working capital to family-owned businesses to accelerate growth. We invest $10-30 million for 30-40% of your middle-market company without using debt, ruining your culture, or ever forcing you to sell. Instead, we all receive regular cash distributions from profits, which keeps everyone's interests ENDLESSLY aligned. Qualified companies must do over $20M in revenue, generate at least $3M in cash flow (not EBITDA), and be led by people that we "like, trust, and admire." Originally founded in 2007 as Sachs Capital, Mauloa, which means "endless" in Hawaiian, has deployed over $200M and partnered with more than 20 companies, mostly in business services.

Media Contact

Kai Sato, Mauloa, 1 3233792252, [email protected]

SOURCE Mauloa