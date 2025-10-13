Introducing the Metrohm i-Raman NxG: Accelerate Quality Control with Labratory Raman

The i-Raman NxG with SpecSuite software expands the capabilities of laboratories across industries, from factories to universities, with its outstanding measurement and sampling flexibility. Our brand new SpecSuite software is designed for all skill levels, making method development easy. Post this

One Tool, Countless Options

The i-Raman NxG offers outstanding measurement and sampling flexibility, making it an ideal choice for QC laboratories. Its fiber probe can connect with various sampling accessories, enabling users to easily measure liquids, solids, gels, pills, and powders. i-Raman NxG is a reliable partner designed to keep up with the demands of a busy quality control laboratory. The i-Raman NxG is available in three different excitation wavelength options, covering a broad range of samples. The patented i-Raman Duo utilizes two lasers and a single detector to extend measurements into the stretch region of the spectrum, offering the broadest range of data for precise analysis.

Software Made Simple

The i-Raman NxG is controlled with SpecSuite software, an all-in-one platform that facilitates Raman measurements from exploratory research to routine testing. Designed for users of all skill levels, SpecSuite makes developing and running methods straightforward. Additionally, it ensures FDA 21 CFR 11 compliance for regulated laboratories. "The i-Raman NxG with SpecSuite software expands the capabilities of laboratories across industries, from factories to universities." said Nancy Morris, President and CEO of Metrohm Spectro. "With the i-Raman Duo, samples can be analyzed using the broadest range of data available. SpecSuite software transforms the challenge of model development into a streamlined, efficient analysis process."

