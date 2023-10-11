Introducing the NC-Series: A Normally-Closed Dome Switch with Single Pole, Double Throw Capabilities

Snaptron, a leading tactile switch manufacturer, is proud to introduce the NC-Series, a normally closed switch with single pole, double throw (SPDT) capabilities and designed for redundancy in various applications. Featuring an innovative design that allows for the closure of two non-electrically isolated electrical circuits, this switch boasts a remarkable lifecycle of up to 5,000,000 presses. The NC-Series, highlighted by its normally closed position, opens new possibilities for energy-efficient applications, positioning itself as the preferred choice for many industries.

WINDSOR, Colo., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Snaptron, a leading manufacturer of tactile switches, is thrilled to announce the launch of the NC-Series, a normally closed switch characterized by its single pole, double throw (SPDT) design. This cutting-edge switch offers a low-profile solution for redundancy for a wide range of applications. It features the ability to create two non-electrically isolated electrical circuits consecutively by opening one and closing another. The NC-Series is built to last, with an impressive lifecycle of up to 5,000,000 presses.

One of the standout features of the NC-Series is its innovative design. The long leg of the NC-Series serves as the normally closed position. When pressed, this leg disconnects the electrical connection while the central position of the dome makes contact with a second electrical connection. This unique mechanism allows for versatile and adaptable use in various applications.

Unlike conventional tactile switches and other normally closed solutions, the NC-Series offers a lower profile and an extended operational life, making it the go-to choice for engineers and designers seeking reliable, long-lasting solutions for their products.

"The NC-Series is a game-changer in the field of switches," said Ashley Steinbach, Director of Strategic Development. "With its single pole, double throw capabilities, and low-profile design, it provides redundancy and versatility like we haven't seen before in dome switches. The normally closed position of this switch assists with energy efficiency by limiting continuous operation, making it a sound choice for a wide array of industries."

The NC-Series represents a significant advancement in electrical switches, offering engineers and designers a powerful and efficient solution. Whether used in automotive systems, industrial equipment, home appliances, or any other application requiring a normally closed switch, the NC-Series delivers advanced functionality.

To learn more about the NC-Series and how it can benefit your products and applications, please visit https://www.snaptron.com/products/standard-domes/nc-series/ or contact Snaptron for more information.

About Snaptron

Snaptron is a leading manufacturer of tactile dome switches and related products, renowned for their superior performance and reliability. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Snaptron provides custom solutions and a comprehensive range of tactile dome switch options to empower engineers around the world to make cutting-edge products.

Media Contact

Nicole Kangos, Snaptron, 1 9076865682, [email protected], https://www.snaptron.com/

