Introducing the New International AI Short Films Contest with a 10,000 USDT Prize Pool!

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to introduce the International AI Short Films Contest UnHuman Shorts, a global contest where creators can use artificial intelligence to craft fresh and unique video stories. With a prize pool equivalent to 10,000 USD, the contest features various categories, including Best Promo Video, Best Social Video, Best Music Video, Best Script, and Best Freestyle. Submissions will be accepted until November 15, 2024.

About the Contest

We're confident this contest will become a landmark event for the next generation of creative filmmakers and video producers. Participants are invited to create videos ranging from 30 seconds to 15 minutes in length.

In today's world, video formats allow us to visually express our ideas, while AI opens new avenues for enhancing and expanding those ideas. The UnHuman Shorts contest aims to bring together young talent and cutting-edge technology, offering a platform for self-expression and experimentation.

AI is already revolutionizing content creation and will increasingly serve as a creative collaborator, helping artists generate ideas and develop new concepts. As access to technology continues to grow, independent creators will have even more opportunities to bring their unique visions to life, driving greater diversity within the film and video industry.

About the Jury

The jury will consist of prominent figures from the film and video industry, providing young creators with valuable feedback and encouragement to continue their development.

Yann Avril: An accomplished film director and curator of the CINEMA HERITAGE International Film Festival under the patronage of UNESCO.

Ivan Vican: A Biomedical Signal Processing and Machine Learning expert dedicated to advancing AI in creative expression. Deep Learning Engineer.

Alex Sigman: A Research and Development Engineer with a rich background in music and technology.

Olivier Hecho: An award-winning musician and Artistic Director.

Julien Gosselet: AI artist, graphic designer

Denis Sorokin: A Creative Director at a company focused on creating innovative AI-driven solutions for creators, with a background in graphic design and photography.

Jenny, UnHuman Shorts, 357 95628021, [email protected], https://unhumanshorts.org

