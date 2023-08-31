INTRODUCING THE NEW ROWENA COWGIRL BOOTS BY TONY LAMA: Elevated Western Style With Unmatched Comfort

Tony Lama, a name synonymous with quality and craftsmanship in the world of Western footwear, is proud to unveil its latest women's boots: the Rowena boots in stunning turquoise and captivating red. These new additions to the Tony Lama Arena collection offer exceptional design, superior comfort, and unparalleled attention to detail.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tony Lama, a name synonymous with quality and craftsmanship in the world of Western footwear, is proud to unveil its latest women's boots: the Rowena boots in stunning turquoise and captivating red. These new additions to the Tony Lama Arena collection offer exceptional design, superior comfort, and unparalleled attention to detail.

Crafted with utmost precision and using only the finest materials, the Rowena cowgirl boots embody Tony Lama's commitment to creating timeless pieces that transcend Western fashion trends. Whether saddling up for a long day at a show or hitting the town to spend that hard-earned check, the Tony Lama Arena™ Collection is along for the ride.

Key features of the Rowena cowgirl boots include:

Functional Features

The Rowena boots not only offer a striking appearance but also deliver practicality in every step. Engineered with a western riding heel with a spur ledge, these boots ensure stability and control during equestrian activities. Their durable oiled leather outsole guarantees long-lasting wear, making them a reliable choice while maintaining an authentic Western charm. Distinctive Design

The Rowena boots showcase an 11-inch upper adorned with intricate stitching patterns that pay homage to classic Western motifs. The Rowena boots are available in two different colorways, both with rich cowhide leathers - stunning turquoise paired with caramel brown, as well as captivating red accompanied by espresso brown. Supreme Comfort

The Rowena boots are not just about style; they also offer exceptional comfort. The Removable Cushion Comfort® Insert provides support for long hours of wear, making them suitable for both a night out on the town and a day of rugged adventure. Versatility Redefined

Whether heading to a Western-themed event, a casual outing, or simply wanting to make a statement, the Rowena women's boots are the perfect companions. Their versatile appeal allows you to effortlessly integrate them into your wardrobe, adding a touch of sophistication to any ensemble. Premium Craftsmanship

Crafted by seasoned artisans, these boots exemplify Tony Lama's legacy of expert craftsmanship. Each pair is made with premium leather, ensuring durability and comfort that withstands the test of time. The attention to detail is evident in every stitch, making these boots a true work of art.

"Tony Lama has always been synonymous with authenticity and innovation," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Tony Lama. "The Rowena cowgirl boots are a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating footwear that not only elevates Western fashion but also tells a story of tradition, craftsmanship, and self-expression."

The Rowena Turquoise and Red boots are available now at http://www.TonyLama.com. Experience the fusion of Western heritage and contemporary flair, and step into a world where style knows no bounds.

About Tony Lama Boots

Tony Lama Boots is a brand of Western footwear that was founded in 1911 by Tony Lama in El Paso, Texas. Throughout history, Tony Lama has repeatedly proven to be the world's most recognized western boot brand by building a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Each pair of prized Tony Lama boots is a true work of art, meticulously crafted of the finest leathers. This reputation comes from 100+ years of experience in perfecting every step in the bootmaking process. For more information, visit http://www.tonylama.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Morton, Tony Lama, 8173482894, [email protected], tonylama.com

SOURCE Tony Lama