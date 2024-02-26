Introducing the Newest Additions to the Justin Boots Family: Bent Rail® Men's and Women's Cowboy Boots

Justin Boots, the iconic Western lifestyle brand renowned for its craftsmanship and quality, is thrilled to announce the latest additions to its Bent Rail® collection. Combining tradition with innovation, these boots represent the epitome of style, comfort, and durability for modern cowboys and cowgirls. These boots are proudly made in the USA with global parts.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots, the iconic Western lifestyle brand renowned for its craftsmanship and quality, is thrilled to announce the latest additions to its Bent Rail® collection. Combining tradition with innovation, these boots represent the epitome of style, comfort, and durability for modern cowboys and cowgirls. These boots are proudly made in the USA with global parts.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and using only the finest materials, the Bent Rail® collection by Justin offers a diverse range of styles to suit every taste. Whether hitting the rodeo circuit or simply embracing Western flair in everyday life, these boots are designed to make a statement.

The men's lineup features three new square-toe cowboy boots - the Poston, the Fergus, and the Alamo. The sleek Poston 11-inch Western boot is available in jet black and amber brown, the rugged Fergus 11-inch Western boot is available in golden oak and chocolate brown, and the redefined Alamo 11-inch Western boot is available in black and golden tan with a crepe outsole. These boots are perfect for men who want style and durability. With their classic design and comfy feel, they're a must-have for any outfit. Whether working hard on the ranch or hitting the town, these boots have got everyone covered!

The new women's lineup features two new square-toe cowgirl boots - the Peyton and the Shay. The rustic Peyton 11-inch Western boot is available in distressed cognac brown and amber brown and the sleek Shay 11-inch Western boot in tan and black. Crafted with premium leather and boasting intricate detailing, these women's boots effortlessly blend Western tradition with contemporary flair.

"At Justin, we understand that our customers demand the best, and it's our commitment to meet that expectation with every pair of boots we create," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin. "Through the Bent Rail® collection, we've once again set a new standard, providing men's and women's boots that excel in both style and performance across all environments."

The Bent Rail Men's and Women's Boots are now available for purchase on the Justin Boots website and at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.justinboots.com.

Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's, and kids apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats, jeans, belts, handbags, and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship, use of premium materials, and reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

