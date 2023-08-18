INTRODUCING THE NEWEST ADDITIONS TO THE JUSTIN VINTAGE COLLECTION: WHITLEY RED, VERLIE VANILLA & VERLIE DUSTY BLUE - Modern Cowgirl Style Meets Iconic Heritage

Justin Boots, the renowned name in authentic Western footwear, is thrilled to unveil the latest additions to their beloved Vintage Collection: Whitley Red, Verlie Vanilla, and Verlie Dusty Blue. These exceptional boots pay homage to Justin's rich legacy while catering to the contemporary cowgirl's fashion sensibilities. The Justin Vintage Collection takes a bold step forward by reinventing its most cherished styles from the archives, seamlessly blending classic elements with modern twists, and these new additions are no exception.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots, the renowned name in authentic Western footwear, is thrilled to unveil the latest additions to their beloved Vintage Collection: Whitley Red, Verlie Vanilla, and Verlie Dusty Blue. These exceptional boots pay homage to Justin's rich legacy while catering to the contemporary cowgirl's fashion sensibilities. The Justin Vintage Collection takes a bold step forward by reinventing its most cherished styles from the archives, seamlessly blending classic elements with modern twists, and these new additions are no exception.

Whitley Red: Make History In Iconic Justin Red

One of the most sought-after styles from the Vintage Collection, the Whitley, is making a triumphant return by popular demand. But this time, it's adorned in the iconic Justin Red, creating a truly historic addition to the line. The Whitley Red is a 15" women's cowgirl boot silhouette, which features a medium round toe and the signature cowgirl heel for an authentic Western feel. The J-Flex Comfort System® ensures all-day wearability and the leather outsole invites you to dance the night away. The Whitley Red promises to capture hearts and make a statement.

Verlie Vanilla and Verlie Dusty Blue: Neutral Elegance In Every Outfit

The new Verlie silhouette, with its 17" upper and distinctive V-shaped scallop, introduces a versatile charm that matches effortlessly with every outfit in the closet. This style is available in two colors - neutral vanilla and charming dusty blue, adding a touch of sophisticated flair to Western-inspired wardrobes. Both styles feature a medium round toe and a cowgirl heel, offering a neutral elegance that complements a wide range of ensembles. Both styles feature the J-Flex Comfort System® ensuring all-day comfort and a leather outsole for all-night boot-scootin'. The new Verlie styles epitomize the fusion of timeless fashion and contemporary appeal.

"The Vintage Collection has always held a special place in the hearts of our customers who value authenticity and style," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin Boots. "With the introduction of Whitley Red, Verlie Vanilla, and Verlie Dusty Blue, we continue to honor our heritage while catering to the modern cowgirl's evolving fashion preferences."

These captivating additions to the Justin Vintage Collection are now available for purchase, inviting all cowgirl enthusiasts to explore their Western spirit with a touch of timeless elegance. Discover the perfect blend of tradition and innovation by visiting the Justin Boots website.

About Justin Boots

Justin Boots is a brand of Western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

