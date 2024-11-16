Introducing The Orie Condo: A Landmark in Modern Living at Toa Payoh

The Orie Condo, a new luxury residential development in Toa Payoh by CDL, Frasers Property, and Sekisui House, offers smart-enabled units with modern facilities, prime location, and unmatched connectivity.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Orie Condo, a prestigious new development, is set to elevate the standards of urban living in District 12. Jointly developed by leading real estate giants City Developments Limited (CDL), Frasers Property, and Japan's Sekisui House, this project marks a significant milestone, offering the first new condominium launch in Toa Payoh in nearly a decade.

A New Icon of Luxury and Comfort

The Orie Condo stands on a prime 1.57-hectare site at the junction of Lorong 1 and Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, formerly the Police Security Command Building. It features multi storey towers with over 500 residential units, designed to cater to a wide range of homeowners. From sleek 1-bedroom apartments to expansive 5-bedroom units and limited exclusive penthouses, The Orie Condo offers thoughtfully designed layouts and premium finishes to suit diverse lifestyle needs.

With a gross area of about 66,121 sqm, this 99-year leasehold property is a testament to modern architecture, blending aesthetic appeal with functionality. Each home is fitted with state-of-the-art smart technologies, including smart air-conditioning, digital locksets, video doorbells, and an integrated smart home system for enhanced convenience and security. Residents can control these features remotely via a dedicated mobile app, ensuring a seamless and connected living experience.

Unmatched Connectivity and Prime Location

Situated in the heart of Toa Payoh, The Orie Condo offers unparalleled accessibility. It is located just around 330 meters from Braddell MRT Station on the North-South Line, with additional nearby stations including Toa Payoh MRT and Caldecott MRT. The development also provides easy access to major expressways such as the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), Central Expressway (CTE), and the upcoming North-South Expressway (NSE), ensuring efficient travel across Singapore.

Toa Payoh, known for its vibrant and established neighborhood, boasts a comprehensive range of amenities. Shopping enthusiasts can visit Junction 8, Toa Payoh Shopping Mall, and Zhongshan Mall, all located within a 2.5 km radius. For dining, residents will have access to a variety of local food markets and popular eateries, such as Toa Payoh Central and Toa Payoh Vista Market.

A Hub for Quality Education and Family Living

Families will find The Orie Condo an ideal home, with a wide selection of reputable educational institutions nearby. The residence is within close proximity to renowned schools like Raffles Girls' School (Secondary), Pei Chun Public School, CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh), and Kheng Cheng School. Additionally, international options such as EtonHouse International School cater to expatriate families seeking globally recognized curricula.

This prime location ensures that families have convenient access to educational excellence, making The Orie Condo a highly attractive choice for parents prioritizing their children's learning environment.

Modern Facilities for an Enriching Lifestyle

The Orie Condo is designed with a comprehensive suite of modern facilities that cater to diverse lifestyle needs. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy well-equipped gymnasiums, a yoga deck, a tennis court, and a lap pool. Families can bond in the dedicated play areas, kids' playroom, and BBQ pits, while wellness seekers can unwind at the spa pool and meditation deck.

A key highlight of the development is the Clubhouse, featuring function rooms, a gourmet pavilion, and poolside pavilions, perfect for hosting social gatherings and celebrations. Additionally, the smart booking and payment system offers a seamless way for residents to access these amenities, enhancing the overall living experience.

Seamless Living with Smart Home Technologies

The Orie Condo integrates advanced smart home features to provide residents with a convenient and secure lifestyle. These include:

Smart Home Gateway with Built-in Camera: Allows for remote monitoring and control of the home via a mobile app.

Smart Aircon and Lighting Controls: Enables residents to activate air conditioning and schedule lighting remotely.

Smart Digital Lockset: Offers versatile entry options, including PIN codes, biometrics, and traditional keys.

Smart Video Doorbell: Alerts residents to visitors and provides live video communication.

Smart Invite System: Facilitates seamless guest entry using QR codes.

These features reflect the developers' commitment to providing a modern, technology-enhanced living experience.

A Community Built for Convenience and Recreation

The Orie Condo is designed to foster a vibrant community atmosphere, with ample spaces for social interaction and relaxation. The lush landscaping and artistically designed gardens offer a tranquil retreat from the urban hustle, while communal facilities like the leisure garden and steam rooms provide a space for relaxation and wellness.

Residents will also benefit from the proximity to recreational parks like Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Windsor Nature Park, offering outdoor activities such as hiking, jogging, and family picnics.

The Orie Condo is expected to attract strong interest, given its strategic location, comprehensive facilities, and innovative design. Interested buyers are encouraged to register early for exclusive updates and viewing opportunities.

About the Developers

City Developments Limited (CDL), Frasers Property, and Sekisui House are renowned for their expertise in creating iconic and sustainable residential projects. Together, they bring decades of experience, quality craftsmanship, and innovative design to The Orie Condo, setting a new benchmark for urban living in Singapore.

