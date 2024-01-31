Introducing The Partner Project at AHN: Enhancing Support for Families in the Perinatal Period

By including partners in our services and placing a strong emphasis on relationship well-being, we anticipate that this pilot initiative will make a significant and positive impact on the lives of the families we serve. Post this

The program is designed to serve families whose mothers are already receiving care through AHN's Mother-Baby Intensive Outpatient Program. That program, launched in 2016, offers an array of services for mothers experiencing depression, anxiety, or other mood disorders, and has served nearly 400 patients since its creation.

The Partner Project will act as an extra layer of therapeutic support for many of those families, improving the partner's understanding of the patient's diagnoses and treatment, and cultivating the partner's skills for supporting the patient. While the Partner Project is open to families of all backgrounds and structures, most partners to perinatal behavioral health patients are men. Research has shown that one in 10 dads experiences postpartum depression, and of those, up to 18% develop a clinically significant anxiety disorder during their partner's pregnancy or the in first year postpartum.

By addressing the unique challenges that family units face during the critical postpartum period, the Partner Project seeks to enhance the psychological and relational wellness of patients and partners, transforming the way families are supported and promoting a stronger foundation throughout the early parenthood journey. The grant will also allow researchers to gather feedback about this intervention, evaluating how possible, acceptable, and effective this pilot program is.

The pilot program will be led by Kathryn Cherry, Ph.D., clinical psychologist within the AHN Women's Behavioral Health program, alongside Rebecca Brent, PsyD, clinical psychologist and program director of Women's Behavioral Health.

"The Partner Project is an exciting step toward ensuring that families receive the support they truly need during the perinatal period," said Dr. Cherry. "By including partners in our services and placing a strong emphasis on relationship well-being, we anticipate that this pilot initiative will make a significant and positive impact on the lives of the families we serve."

Designed to serve 15 to 20 families during the one-year pilot, the Partner Project will provide a tailored and comprehensive approach to mental health care and support. The project will complement the Intensive Outpatient Program's medication management and individual and group therapy by providing family therapy sessions including and focusing on partners. This will empower families to navigate the challenges of the perinatal period together, in a holistic environment that nurtures the growth of the family unit.

"While the mother and her well-being will always be the primary treatment focus for perinatal mood disorders, the partner is also a critical part of the care equation," said Steven D'Achille, president and founder of the Alexis Joy D'Achille Foundation for Postpartum Depression. "Supporting the Partner Project is a natural extension of the mission of the Alexis Joy D'Achille Center for Perinatal Mental Health, and we look forward to seeing how this pilot will further benefit patients and their families."

While the pilot will serve 15-20 families in its first year, the Partner Project could expand in subsequent years. The Partner Project will provide services to pilot families both in-person at the Alexis Joy D'Achille Center at AHN West Penn Hospital, as well as virtually through telemedicine appointments.

"The AHN Women's Behavioral Health Program remains committed to pushing the boundaries of mental health care innovation," said Doug Henry, Ph.D., vice president of the AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute. "The Partner Project is another example of the organization's dedication to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care that goes beyond traditional treatment confines."

Anyone experiencing symptoms of perinatal depression can call AHN's Women's Behavioral Health program at 412-578-4030 for additional information. New patients can make an appointment by calling 412-526-9520. For individuals in immediate danger, please call 911 or 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

