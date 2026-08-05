Introducing the Potomac Hotel, Autograph Collection A New Chapter for Washington D.C.'s Acclaimed Waterfront Destination

The Potomac Hotel, Autograph Collection debuted today, marking an exciting new milestone for the Henderson Park-owned property. Post this

The hotel will continue to offer the elevated amenities and experiences that guests have come to expect. Highlights include thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites, 38,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, a luxurious dual-level spa offering a full range of wellness and grooming services, a heated indoor pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The hotel also remains home to the acclaimed Dōgon, led by celebrated Chef Kwame Onwuachi, where bold Afro-Caribbean flavors and inventive culinary artistry have established it as one of Washington, D.C.'s premier dining destinations. Onwuachi, named the James Beard Foundation's Rising Star Chef of the Year (2019) and one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People (2025), is widely recognized as one of the country's leading culinary voices. Since opening in 2024, Dōgon has quickly earned national acclaim, including a place on Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List of the World's Best Restaurants (2025), a ranking among North America's 50 Best Restaurants (2026) from the international gastronomy authority 50 Best, inclusion on Food & Wine's Global Tastemakers list of the Top U.S. Restaurants (2026), and recognition among Washingtonian's Top 10 Restaurants in Washington, D.C, among others.

"Overlooking the Potomac River and moments from Washington's most treasured landmarks, The Potomac Hotel offers guests an opportunity to experience the city through a unique perspective," said Bertrand Mangeot, Managing Director of The Potomac Hotel. "As we join Marriott's Autograph Collection, we are excited to introduce new experiences while staying true to the character our guests know and love. Our dedicated and long-tenured staff will continue creating thoughtful, personalized experiences that reflect both the character of our destination and the genuine hospitality that has always been at the heart of our hotel."

"The Potomac Hotel is a leading hospitality asset in Washington, D.C., and we are excited to welcome Marriott's premium Autograph Collection," said Nick Weber, CEO of Henderson Park, which acquired the hotel in 2022. "Since acquiring the property, we've invested in elevating every aspect of the guest experience, and this evolution is a natural extension of that work. As we look ahead, we believe in the hotel's long-term potential, driven in large part by our dedicated and tenured team members. Marriott's global reach, combined with Autograph Collection's commitment to distinctive, independent-minded hotels, will build on the property's strong momentum for years to come."

The Potomac Hotel takes its name from its notable waterfront setting and the river that has long shaped Washington D.C.'s physical beauty and identity. Rooted in a strong sense of place, the name establishes the hotel as a contemporary landmark along the Potomac, while reflecting the sophistication and energy of its surroundings. Inspired by the graceful swans that glide along the river, the hotel's new logo is a refined expression of elegance, authenticity and reverence for the natural beauty and heritage of the hotel's location. The Potomac Hotel is prominently located in the heart of the nation's capital along the vibrant Southwest waterfront, a short walk in either direction to the National Mall and The Wharf. Salamander Collection Founder and CEO Sheila Johnson will remain a minority partner with Henderson Park in the property.

Only 15 minutes from Reagan National Airport and with convenient access to Washington, D.C.'s most iconic monuments, museums and cultural attractions, including the Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, the Smithsonian Museums, the White House, Capitol Hill, and more, the hotel serves as a premier destination for leisure and business travelers, families, as well as meetings, events, and group business.

About The Potomac Hotel, Autograph Collection

The Potomac Hotel, Autograph Collection is a refined urban retreat situated along the city's revitalized Southwest waterfront, steps from the National Mall and The Wharf. The 373-room hotel has been thoughtfully reimagined with residential-style interiors, a serene spa sanctuary and expansive event spaces. Guests can enjoy Dōgon, the Afro-Caribbean restaurant by Chef Kwame Onwuachi, as well as a tranquil lobby lounge and terrace. With its blend of timeless design and modern comfort, The Potomac Hotel offers a welcoming and sophisticated experience in the new heart of the capital. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/waswf-the-potomac-hotel-autograph-collection/overview/ or visit on Facebook and Instagram: @thepotomachotel.

About Henderson Park

Henderson Park is a leading international real estate investment firm with a strong track record in hospitality. Since its formation in 2016, the firm has invested over $15 billion in building a portfolio of flagship real estate assets, more than $5 billion of which has been invested in hotels. In North America, Henderson Park's portfolio includes iconic hospitality properties such as PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens FL, Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix AZ, La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs CA, Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples FL, Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton SC, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in San Juan PR, and The Potomac Hotel, an Autograph Collection Hotel, in Washington DC, among others. Each hotel asset represents the firm's focus on acquiring high-quality assets in prime locations and enhancing their long-term value through active asset management, strategic brand partnerships, and capital investment. The firm's European portfolio further reflects this commitment, with notable hospitality assets including The Caledonian Edinburgh and the Hilton Edinburgh Carlton, Hilton Metropole London and Birmingham, Le Méridien Arc de Triomphe Paris, and the Aloft by Marriott Madrid Gran Vía, and others.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 365 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 55 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company with a powerhouse portfolio of 200 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. Pyramid is renowned for its relentless commitment to a people-first culture, operational excellence, and owner-centric, results-driven relationships. The company's dynamic platform includes the award-winning collection of distinct independent properties, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, Pyramid's European hotel management company, Axiom Hospitality, and PYRAMIDWORKS, delivering integrated workplace and facilities services. With corporate offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, and London, Pyramid combines global reach with a high-touch, service-driven approach that attracts top talent and delivers long-term value for hospitality owners and investors. Learn more at www.pyramidglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Murphy O'Brien

[email protected]

Images:

HERE (courtesy of Matt Dandy)

Media Contact

Chanelle Porter, Murphy O'Brien, 1 9174742800, [email protected]

SOURCE The Potomac Hotel