Introducing the PXG Desert Golf Club: The Ultimate Desert & Wayward Lie Recovery Club

More than a rescue club, the PXG Desert Golf Club introduces a new category of equipment tailored specifically for those tricky situations where golfers are faced with a choice - take a drop or take some damage. With the loft of a pitching wedge and the length and weight of an 8-iron, this club gives golfers the confidence to decide to play it where it lies.

A longer shaft length (36.5'') and lighter head helps support a faster swing and helps golfers hit it significantly further than a traditional pitching wedge. The higher lofted (44°) configuration enables golfers to choke up and hit chip-style shots to get the ball up and out of difficult lies. A versatile sole design with mid-bounce further enhances the club's playability, allowing golfers to open and close the clubface easily.

Made from raw hardened 17-4 stainless steel, this club stands tall for its durability. This material is notably harder than the 8620 and 431 stainless steel bodies used in PXG's primary irons and wedges and will better withstand scratches and wear in extreme conditions. The striking raw finish, coveted by many top players, is rust-resistant and can help produce high spin performance from various lies.

"We've all been there—you hit a stray drive, and suddenly you're battling against the elements to salvage your shot," PXG founder and desert dweller Bob Parsons said. "The PXG Desert Golf Club is your 'Lord help me or God save the King' recovery tool so you can play it where it lies without thinking twice about damaging your favorite club."

The PXG Desert Golf Club is a great insurance policy for your marquee set or a fun and easy gift for a friend who frequently finds their ball off in the wild. It is also the perfect gift for a spouse who takes their game a little too seriously. We believe, even if the spouse or friend initially smiles and sets the PXG Desert Club aside, you'll soon find it in their golf bag.

Priced at only $99.99, the PXG Desert Golf Club is immediately available in-store, online, and over the phone. Call 844.PLAY.PXG or visit http://www.PXG.com today to learn more.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

