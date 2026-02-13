Introducing the Saddle Hill View Villa, Montpelier Nevis

Serene new villa joins Montpelier's expanding Villa Collection

NEVIS, St. Kitts and Nevis, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its 60th anniversary year celebrations, Montpelier Nevis introduces Saddle Hill View Villa – a newly renovated, two-storey residence within the estate's 60-acre hillside grounds.

Saddle Hill View Villa's the latest addition to the hotel's Villa Collection, offering a more private, residential-style stay with full access to Montpelier's dining areas, beach shuttle and hosted activities. This latest offering follows the success of Tamarind Villa, the first property in the collection. Both villas have their own gardens and are just a short walk from Montpelier's Great Room with bar.

As well as evoking a softer, serene aesthetic – a quiet contrast to the vibrant palette of the main hotel – Saddle Hill View Villa, exclusive to Montpelier, will suit guests who prefer their own private pool and self-contained space to gather with family or friends in one place.

Saddle Hill View Villa spans approximately 2,500 square feet and features two king-sized bedrooms upstairs, each with ensuite bathrooms. Hand-carved Caribbean-meets-Asian furniture and artefacts, stone sinks, wooden shutters and floors, and a clean-lined, white kitchen balance simplicity with comfort. A palette of calm earth tones sits comfortably next to verdant palms and vivid tropical plants – creating a peaceful, meditative atmosphere grounded in Montpelier's barefoot luxury vibe.

An open-plan living area on the upper floor includes a sitting room with high ceilings and French doors opening onto a wide wraparound veranda that's ideal for reading, dining and relaxing outdoors.

On the lower level, a generous, private terrace with garden views, fountains and statues offers shaded seating, eating areas and a poolside kitchen. Two additional en-suite bedrooms may be added on request, allowing the villa to accommodate small groups and those luxuriating in longer stopovers.

Eclectic touches add character, from cheeky peacock door handles and Buddhas guarding the entrance, through to a Vikki Fuller monkey painting and wooden doors painted in green, pink and gold.

This year's launch of Saddle Hill View Villa – together with recent refurbishments across Montpelier's rooms and public spaces – marks a fresh new chapter as the hotel celebrates 60 years of hospitality on Nevis. Montpelier opened its doors back in 1966 and has remained a family-owned, independently-run hotel, cherished for its warm spirit and timeless character.

Saddle Hill View Villa is now open for bookings, with rates starting from US $1,900 per night, including breakfast and full access to hotel amenities. For further information, please visit www.montpeliernevis.com.

Saddle Hill View Villa highlights

Located on Montpelier Nevis's 60-acre hillside estate

Approximately 2,500 square feet

Two en-suite king-sized bedrooms (upstairs)

Two additional en-suite bedrooms available on request (lower level)

Open-plan living area with high ceilings and French doors

Wraparound veranda with outdoor dining and lounging areas

Private terrace with garden views, statues and fountains

Poolside kitchen and external bathroom

Interiors with hand-carved Asian furnishings, natural textures and stone sinks

Calming earthy design with custom finishes throughout

Fun touches like peacock door handles and guard Buddhas "watching over" the villa

Full access to Montpelier's dining areas, beach shuttle and hosted activities

Views of Saddle Hill and Nevis Peak

Adults only accommodation

About Montpelier Nevis

Montpelier Nevis is a boutique hideaway on Nevis, an island steeped in history and renowned for its vibrant natural beauty. Nestled among 60 acres of lush tropical hills and built around one of the island's original 18th-century sugar plantations, the hotel features 18 contemporary rooms – each with stunning ocean views – 60-foot mosaic pool, tennis/ pickleball court and three restaurants. Situated only six miles from its own private beach, Montpelier exudes laid-back chic, making it the ideal place to unwind and disconnect from everyday life. It beckons discerning travellers in search of an authentic Caribbean escape.

