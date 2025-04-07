Introducing the Smart i-Lid: The revolutionary technology that can heat and cool drinks at the touch of a button

"We are thrilled to introduce the Smart i-Lid," says Thomas Meunier. "We recognize that the perfect drink temperature can enhance the experience of enjoying favorite beverages, whether at home, at work, or on the go. With the Smart i-Lid, we've combined cutting-edge technology with convenience." Post this

Key Features of the Smart i-Lid Include:

- Dual Temperature Control: Heat the drink to the perfect temperature or keep it cool with one device.

- Portable and Compact Design: The Smart Lid is lightweight and easy to carry, fitting most standard with many popular sports, hiking, and bike bottles.

- A built-in rechargeable LiPo battery: It can heat or cool a small amount of water 20 times, up to one liter on a single charge, perfect for long commutes or outdoor activities.

- Easy-to-Use Interface: A user-friendly interface with simple controls allows users to easily switch between heating and cooling modes.

Health and Convenience: This could help individuals who require specific drink temperatures for health reasons, for example, people needing warm water for digestion or cold water to cool down quickly.

Travel and Outdoors: Whether hiking, camping, or commuting, the i-Lid lets users enjoy hot or cold drinks without needing a separate thermos or cooling system.

Smart i-Lid is available at an early bird price of $53/€49, a 45% discount from the retail price. Shipments are scheduled for May 2025.

For more information, visit the company's Indiegogo page here.

Media Contact

Muriel Willems, SoWa Lab, 43 421233527610, [email protected], https://sowalab.com

