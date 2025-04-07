Introducing the Smart i-Lid: The revolutionary technology that can heat and cool drinks at the touch of a button

The first Smart i-Lid changes how people interact with beverages by offering heating and cooling functions in a portable, user-friendly design, giving complete control over the temperature of their beverage. With a simple push of a button, users can switch between heating or cooling functions, providing unprecedented convenience for busy professionals, travelers, and anyone who values a beverage at the perfect temperature.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The temperature of the water in the bottle depends on the ambient temperature. In winter, the water will be cold; in summer, it's warm. The smart i-Lid compensates for the temperature difference so water is at optimal temperature. The i-Lid doesn't heat all the water in the bottle. Only 1.52oz/45ml of water is heated or cooled. Drink water a little bit at a time.
The Smart Lid utilizes advanced thermoelectric technology to heat or cool your beverage, depending on the desired setting. A built-in battery powers the system, while a high-performance insulation layer ensures the drink stays at the perfect temperature for long periods.
Key Features of the Smart i-Lid Include:
- Dual Temperature Control: Heat the drink to the perfect temperature or keep it cool with one device.
- Portable and Compact Design: The Smart Lid is lightweight and easy to carry, fitting most standard with many popular sports, hiking, and bike bottles.
- A built-in rechargeable LiPo battery: It can heat or cool a small amount of water 20 times, up to one liter on a single charge, perfect for long commutes or outdoor activities.
- Easy-to-Use Interface: A user-friendly interface with simple controls allows users to easily switch between heating and cooling modes.
Health and Convenience: This could help individuals who require specific drink temperatures for health reasons, for example, people needing warm water for digestion or cold water to cool down quickly.
Travel and Outdoors: Whether hiking, camping, or commuting, the i-Lid lets users enjoy hot or cold drinks without needing a separate thermos or cooling system.
Smart i-Lid is available at an early bird price of $53/€49, a 45% discount from the retail price. Shipments are scheduled for May 2025.
For more information, visit the company's Indiegogo page here.
