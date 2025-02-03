Introducing the Stalker Sport 3 Connect: A Player Development Tool That Allows You To Connect Like the Pros

Stalker Sport, the leader in sports radar technology, is proud to announce the launch of the Stalker Sport 3 Connect, a powerhouse handheld radar that combines amazing range with wireless connectivity to 10 iOS devices.
RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stalker Sport, the leader in sports radar technology, is proud to announce the launch of the Stalker Sport 3 Connect, a powerhouse handheld radar that puts accurate velocity measurement into the hands of players at all levels.
Drawing from the latest upgrades to our Pro Series radar line, the Sport 3 Connect offers enhanced connectivity features at an affordable price. With the ability to wirelessly connect with up to 10 iOS devices via the Stalker Sport Radar App, players, coaches, and parents can record plays, track stats, and share clips. You can also pair with Stalker's wireless speed signs.
Its category-leading 300' range allows you to the freedom to track speeds from a variety of locations around the field. The addition of a USB-C port allows for convenient charging options like external battery packs or live in-gun charging.
"The Stalker Sport 3 Connect opens the door for athletes at every level to harness the power of their performance data like never before," said Greyson Jenista, Sports Product Manager at Stalker Sport. "With the addition of wireless connectivity, we've taken a trusted tool and made it even more dynamic—delivering precise, real-time measurements while seamlessly integrating into today's athletic environment. It's all about giving players and coaches the insights they need to make smarter decisions and elevate their game."
The Stalker Sport 3 Connect is now available for purchase on the Stalker Sport website. For more information, visit www.stalker.sport/sport-3-connect.
