Introducing the Trauma Recovery IOP at Wholeview Wellness

To address the growing need for easily accessible trauma treatment, Wholeview Wellness is offering the Trauma Recovery IOP to patients in the comfort of their homes. Specifically designed to increase access to much needed care, the program eliminates multiple barriers to treatment including travel time, in-office wait time and concerns around privacy and confidentiality. The team uses their proven telehealth model designed to make treatment as convenient and accessible as possible.

"Our team has become very skillful at providing psychological care virtually. We have been able to reach and connect to people struggling with symptoms of trauma who we would never be able to care for in person. We have treated patients living in all five boroughs of NYC, in the capital district, and all the way up to folks in the north country at the border of Canada and everyone in between." said Dr. Sarah Church, Founder and CEO of Wholeview. The Trauma Recovery IOP program is individualized and consists of at least 6 weekly group therapy sessions and one weekly individual therapy session. Treatment typically lasts between 8 to 12 weeks but can be extended depending on clinical need. In addition to group and individual therapy, participants also have the option of doing couples therapy. Patients are encouraged to call 212-204-8430 or go to www.wholeview.co for information or to schedule an appointment.

