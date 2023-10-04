Introducing the Trauma Recovery IOP at Wholeview Wellness

Wholeview Wellness opened a new intensive Trauma Recovery treatment program that provides virtual care to people, in the comfort of their homes, throughout New York State.
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trauma Recovery Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) at Wholeview Wellness began treating patients this month. This new program specializes in the virtual treatment of Trauma-Related Disorders and is now providing care to people throughout the State of New York. Developed by the team of expert addiction psychologists who created Wholeview Wellness five years ago, they provide care using a combination of the most effective trauma therapies available, including Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Somatic Experiencing, (SE) and Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART).
"As addiction and trauma often co-occur, we at Wholeview intentionally approach our work through a trauma-informed lens. Though clients have traditionally come to us for help recovering from substance use disorders, many of our patients also receive trauma-focused treatment with our team. Starting the Trauma Recovery IOP, which is open to people with and without substance use disorders, is an exciting opportunity to leverage our expertise and be of service to even more people in need of high-quality care. We are honored and humbled to help fill this critical gap in the mental health treatment landscape," said Dr. Isaiah Sypher, Psychologist and Trauma Recovery IOP Coordinator.
To address the growing need for easily accessible trauma treatment, Wholeview Wellness is offering the Trauma Recovery IOP to patients in the comfort of their homes. Specifically designed to increase access to much needed care, the program eliminates multiple barriers to treatment including travel time, in-office wait time and concerns around privacy and confidentiality. The team uses their proven telehealth model designed to make treatment as convenient and accessible as possible.
"Our team has become very skillful at providing psychological care virtually. We have been able to reach and connect to people struggling with symptoms of trauma who we would never be able to care for in person. We have treated patients living in all five boroughs of NYC, in the capital district, and all the way up to folks in the north country at the border of Canada and everyone in between." said Dr. Sarah Church, Founder and CEO of Wholeview. The Trauma Recovery IOP program is individualized and consists of at least 6 weekly group therapy sessions and one weekly individual therapy session. Treatment typically lasts between 8 to 12 weeks but can be extended depending on clinical need. In addition to group and individual therapy, participants also have the option of doing couples therapy. Patients are encouraged to call 212-204-8430 or go to www.wholeview.co for information or to schedule an appointment.
